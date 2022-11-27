NFL Week 12: Afternoon games open thread

The majority of Week 12's games were played at 1pm today, but we still have 3 games this afternoon, along with Sunday Night and Monday Night Football to fill out your viewing schedule. CBS has two AFC vs NFC matchups. Washington fans will be interested in the Raiders vs Seahawks game for its implications in the NFC wildcard race. Fox has the reeling Rams visiting the Kansas City Chiefs. Washington fans will also be keeping an eye on the New Orleans Saints vs San Francisco 49ers game for the NFC wildcard race.
CBS
Los Angeles Chargers @ Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 pm
Las Vegas Raiders @ Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 pm
FOX
Los Angeles Rams @ Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 pm
New Orleans Saints @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 pm
