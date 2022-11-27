All aTwitter: 27 November 2022 - Gameday - Week 12 vs Falcons

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
' #ATLvsWAS | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/DRDej0mm7c— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 27, 2022
Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/rmNzXZWxYT— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) November 25, 2022
On Bada. Part of the IPP since 2020. The first time he's part of the actual practice squad. The German native impressed the coaches enough to perhaps warrant 53-player consideration at some point and needed to be on the PS for that to happen. Very cool. https://t.co/TcpXp8BR4X— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 26, 2022
Keys to the Falcons-Commanders game based on the film, talks during the week. My prediction.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 25, 2022
Also: @mikerothstein joined me to discuss the Falcons. Talking Cordarrelle Patterson; No Kyle Pitts; Grady Jarrett. Get to know the opponent. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/B6riLMpgCw
Breaking down some of the top defensive plays from Week 11— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 27, 2022
New episode of Coach Commands ⬇️
Crazy to think this could be the return of Chase Young & it’s hardly a news story. Not because they suck, but because they’ve been so good w/o him pic.twitter.com/NvX4fvf4E8— Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) November 26, 2022
Kinda cool that Heinicke's been around long enough that it's now routine that he had a "last start" against non-division opponents. His rematches have gone pretty well (Tampa Bay, Carolina, Green Bay). Let's keep it going! https://t.co/XraehqJOvP— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) November 27, 2022
If the Commanders defeat the Falcons tomorrow it'll be Ron Rivera's 100th career win as a head coach (including playoffs), making him the seventh active coach and 47th coach all-time to reach the milestone.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 27, 2022
Commanders DT John Ridgeway was NOT fined for his unnecessary roughness penalty in the third quarter against the Texans last Sunday. https://t.co/kbb3s7Pmxd— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 26, 2022
She said it best. It is sad and embarrassing she had to say this but I think she felt she had to. Logan Thomas, we hope you recover quickly. pic.twitter.com/MevrGKFZ1U— (@iamjesejes) November 26, 2022
Taylor Heinicke-related (influenced?) stats over last 5 weeks:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 25, 2022
* Commanders rank 2nd in average distance to go on 3rd down at 5.6 yards.
* Drives ending in 3-and-out: 16.7%, ranks 9th
* Defense 5th in EPA/drive & 6th in points allowed per drive (1.50)https://t.co/HuvrkLfOWG
There's going to be a Black Friday game next year, which inspired an idea: Give it to the Commanders https://t.co/s7R6yPp9Yk— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 25, 2022
It’s because he, you know, did. https://t.co/TI4RveGssM— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 25, 2022
The #Bears are elevating QB Nathan Peterman to the active roster today. They haven’t ruled Justin Fields out and could keep him in play until game time but it’s certainly feeling like Trevor Siemian could be the QB against the #Jets tomorrow.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 26, 2022
#Chiefs ruled out WR Kadarius Toney for Sunday’s game vs. the Rams. He’s dealing with a hamstring injury.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 25, 2022
JuJu Smith-Schuster has cleared concussion protocol and will play.
The #Cardinals expect WR Marquise Brown to be activated off IR and play Sunday against the #Chargers, per HC Kliff Kingsbury. Will be the first game together with DeAndre Hopkins.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 25, 2022
Kyler Murray is also back and will start after missing the last two weeks with a hamstring injury.
The #Bucs activated RB Giovani Bernard from IR and ruled out RB Leonard Fournette (hip) for Sunday’s game at Cleveland.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 26, 2022
The NFL fined #Raiders WR Davante Adams $29,785 for unsportsmanlike conduct – abusive language towards an official in last week’s over the #Broncos.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 26, 2022
Adams was upset about a no-call for a hit by Justin Simmons, who was fined $15,914 for unnecessary roughness on the play.
Bryan Edwards Officially Cleared Waivers, Now Free Agent https://t.co/w3liQFZXMx pic.twitter.com/Jh8VKK8CLD— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) November 26, 2022
Most 4th Qtr Comebacks this season:— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 26, 2022
Kirk Cousins, 6
Most Game-Winning Drives this season:
Kirk Cousins, 6 pic.twitter.com/8yOExhXcYU
A lot of people really did not like this tweet. Reality is Wilson has been bad from the beginning. Only hope is Wilson improves drastically but so far he's been terrible. He needs to improve in a lot of areas to live up to his potential. https://t.co/JzoNANKDDn— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) November 26, 2022
A look at the passing value above/below average provided by each QB's stat line so far this season.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) November 26, 2022
Noteworthy: 9 of the bottom 10 QBs in passing value provided were drafted in the first round. pic.twitter.com/ARC9i7Zsx7
19 QBs have been selected in the past 2 NFL drafts...— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 26, 2022
Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe are currently the only two with winning records.
(h/t r/nfl) pic.twitter.com/XKu7DWQN6P
This is an old QB manual from the Eagles’ 2010 early install period that was put together by Marty, James Urban, and Doug Pederson. It’s just a small look into the process Andy Reid and his staffs go about developing the position within their offense. https://t.co/2xjRJ9jQYG— Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) November 26, 2022
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni spoke out in support of Frank Reich, after beating the Colts. That prompted a response from Colts owner Jim Irsay. https://t.co/S9OGVWivFG— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 25, 2022
John Mara will get Giants players' input into new field surface at MetLife. https://t.co/MGkpiMHw2X— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 26, 2022
Colorado Has Offered Its Head Coaching Job To Deion Sanders https://t.co/jlfmHBMNbI pic.twitter.com/Y8Eb2H6zPh— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 26, 2022
Deion is in a tough spot. Stuck between having an immeasurable impact on HBCUs & Jackson State in particular vs. wanting to climb the ranks of his new profession. Seeing lots of “sell out” being hurled—but is it fair?— Marshall (@EstCommand) November 26, 2022
Source: Former #Panthers coach Matt Rhule is taking the Nebraska job. It’s not signed yet. But all parties are on the same page. He’ll be their new coach.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2022
No Spin Zone. https://t.co/YO1fDqVv1a— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 26, 2022
stumbled upon this ornament at the mall today, labeled “Washington Commanders Mascot Statue Ornament” @JPFinlayNBCS @PeteHaileyNBCS @Mitch_Tischler pic.twitter.com/lG4BqAYzrN— Nick Wagner (@Nick_Wagner10) November 26, 2022
Pretty sure this is my new hype song for Sundays…. Lol. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/QoexZQEnCC— Christopher Knight (@dc202sports) November 25, 2022
Literally when coach says play the hands. I mean Literally! #textbook pic.twitter.com/otWsZDktVR— Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) November 26, 2022
What? Lol pic.twitter.com/Vt7IdEkfmr— Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) November 26, 2022
What is Clemson doing pic.twitter.com/TUNHBzCc8y— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) November 26, 2022
This DB really celebrated an incomplete pass…on a pass that was complete pic.twitter.com/RYpPq6aVrB— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) November 26, 2022
“Every artist was first an amateur.” pic.twitter.com/lV5XGyPUVY— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) November 25, 2022
