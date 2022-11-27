Falcons vs. Commanders: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Washington Commanders opened as 3-point home favorites against the Atlanta Falcons. That line has moved up to 4, but the O/U dropped from 42 1/2 to 40 1/2. Washington had no problem defeating the worst team in the NFL (Houston Texans) last week, and are above .500 for the first time since Week 1.
Washington has won 5 of its last 6 games, and has transformed from one of the worst teams in the league to a legit playoff contender. The improvement has helped turn around the Commanders season. They’ve also gotten a boost from Taylor Heinicke replacing Carson Wentz under center.
Injury Report
Washington Commanders vs Atlanta Falcons Friday Injury Report: Cole Holcomb to IR, Milo Eifler activated https://t.co/5LAYE9YhOg— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 25, 2022
Matchup: Atlanta Falcons (5-6) @ Washington Commanders (6-5)
Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 27 | 1 p.m. ET
Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD
TELEVISION: FOX
Adam Amin (play-by-play)
Mark Schlereth (analyst)
Kristina Pink (sideline)
(via 506sports)
RADIO:
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
London Fletcher (analysis)
Sirius XM NFL
Atlanta: Sirius 121, XM/SXM 386, Internet 801
Washington: Sirius 98, XM/SXM 231, Internet 831
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington -4, O/U 40 1/2
Prediction: Washington 27 - Atlanta 19
Enemy Blog: The Falcoholic
Washington Commanders 2022 Schedule
- Week 1: Sunday, September 11th vs Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00pm (FOX) W 28-22
- Week 2: Sunday, September 18th @ Detroit Lions 1:00pm (FOX) L 35-26
- Week 3: Sunday, September 25th vs Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm (FOX) L 24-8
- Week 4: Sunday, October 2nd @ Dallas Cowboys 1:00pm (FOX) L 25-10
- Week 5: Sunday, October 9th vs Tennessee Titans 1:00pm (CBS) L 21-17
- Week 6: Thursday, October 13th @ Chicago Bears 8:20pm (Amazon Prime) W 12-7
- Week 7: Sunday, October 23rd vs Green Bay Packers 1:00pm (FOX) W 23-21
- Week 8: Sunday, October 30th @ Indianapolis Colts 4:25pm (FOX) W 17-16
- Week 9: Sunday, November 6th vs Minnesota Vikings 1:00pm (FOX) L 20-17
- Week 10: Monday, November 14th @ Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 pm (ABC/ESPN) W 32-21
- Week 11: Sunday, November 20th @ Houston Texans 1:00pm (FOX) W 23-10
- Week 12: Sunday, November 27th vs Atlanta Falcons 1:00pm (FOX)
- Week 13: Sunday, December 4th @ New York Giants
- Week 14: BYE
- Week 15: Saturday/Sunday, December 17th/18th vs New York Giants
- Week 16: Saturday, December 24th @ San Francisco 49ers 4:05pm (CBS)
- Week 17: Sunday, January 1st vs Cleveland Browns 1:00pm (FOX)
- Week 18: Saturday/Sunday, January 7th/8th vs Dallas Cowboys
