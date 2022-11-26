Washington Injury Updates: Chase Young unlikely to play; Logan Thomas should be available vs Falcons

Chase Young is unlikely to make his 2022 debut this week against the Falcons. Washington activated him from the Reserve/PUP list this week, over a year after he tore his ACL. Young had reconstruction surgery that used a graft from his left patellar tendon to reconstruct the ACL in his right knee. Young has been practicing since he was designated to return on November 2nd.

Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio have been telling the media that Young wasn’t 100% since he came back, and that it would take time for him to get back on the field. If they don’t activate him for tomorrow’s game, it could be an even longer wait for his return. Next week Washington travels to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Giants. MetLife is one of 6 stadiums in the NFL that uses slit film turf, which has been the focus of players calling for a ban on that surface. Rivera said if Young returned this week, he would have likely been on a snap count. If he’s not fully ready next week, don’t expect to see him until Washington hosts the Giants in Week 15 after their bye.

Commanders’ DE Chase Young, listed as questionable due to the knee injury he suffered last year, is unlikely to make his 2022 debut Sunday, but the team does not want to make any decisions until it first sees him in pre-game warmups, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2022

Ron Rivera said Logan Thomas was sent home with an illness on Friday, but he expected to to be available this week. Adam Schefter reports that Thomas will be available. Washington will also have John Bates and Cole Turner at tight end.