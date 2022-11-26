Washington Roster Moves: Alex Erickson elevated from the practice squad as a PR option with Dax Milne out

WR Dax Milne has been handling punt returns for the Washington Commanders all season, but will miss his first game tomorrow with a foot injury. Milne pulled himself from practice on Wednesday, and was on the side field yesterday. That leaves a spot open, and Ron Rivera said there were three options to fill in on punt returns. CB Danny Johnson, WR Jahan Dotson, and WR Alex Erickson were all mentioned, and have practiced returns with the team this year.

Some fans would like to see rookie WR Jahan Dotson take some punts with Milne out, but the team made a roster move today that might put that in doubt. Alex Erickson was signed during the offseason, and his NFL return experience was immediately brought up. He never moved up the depth chart, and was released before the season, and signed to the practice squad. Unless you have looked up the depth chart at some point during the last 11 weeks, you probably forgot he was even on the roster. Rivera could want a more experienced player back there.

Washington also made a semi-surprising move by signing DT David Bada to the practice squad from the International Pathway Program. Bada has been with the team the last 3 years through that developmental program, and this is the first time he has been on the roster without an exemption during the season. This meant that someone had to be released, and that unlucky player is DB Troy Apke. Until next time Trap!

Bada, who was a part of the International Pathway Program, keeps the same salary rate but now counts against the cap.



The move is sign of his development. After three weeks on p-squad, he’s eligible to be elevated for games. Couldn’t do that with his IPP exception. https://t.co/4T28e7GiTJ — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 26, 2022