Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

“I get it, I get it. It’s part of the business,” Wentz said of Rivera’s decision to name Heinicke the starter. “I totally understand where we are at as a team and everything else. Obviously, as a competitor, you want to be out there. ... But at the same time, I have a great relationship with Taylor and all the guys. I’ve been happy to see him succeed in what he’s been able to do.”

“If [the Commanders] had a great reputation, if the existing owner was going out on a high, cheered and praised by all for their admirable leadership, then keep the name,” said Mr. O’Keefe, who helped oversee the University of North Dakota’s transition from the Fighting Sioux to the Fighting Hawks. “But in this case, they have a legacy that the new leadership will want to walk away from.

ESPN Rank: 13 - Previous week: 17

John Keim: ”Injuries have played a role, to Wentz, Dotson and tight end Logan Thomas. And while they’re 4-1 with quarterback Taylor Heinicke, it’s more a function of the run game and defense — and some timely throws by him. But with the protection improving and players getting healthy, the passing game could improve down the stretch.”

The answer is stopping the run. It might appear as if this is highlighted every week; it has been a point of emphasis for Washington’s last handful of opponents. However, it has never been truer than it will be against the Falcons.

Washington players and coaches got a rare day off on Thanksgiving amid the strong performances and good vibes that have highlighted a 5-1 stretch.

On Friday, the Washington Commanders placed linebacker Cole Holcomb on the injured/reserve list and activated LB Milo Eifler.

In Taylor Heinicke's sixth consecutive start, the Commanders face a weak Atlanta Falcons defense and an offense that has most of its success on the ground.