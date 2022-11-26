College Football Week 13 open thread

Week 13 of college football is here and we’ve got some great games on the schedule for today. Hogs Haven looked at some college prospects from Week 12 that could help the Washington Commanders out in the future, and we will be watching closely this week to see who stands out, and who has a future in the NFL.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-6) @ #1 Georgia Bulldogs (11-0), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: Georgia -36, O/U 49 1/2

#3 Michigan Wolverines (11-0) @ #2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: Ohio State -8, O/U 56

Iowa State Cyclones (4-7) @ #4 TCU Horned Frogs (11-0), 4 pm

DraftKings odds: Michigan -17, O/U 41 1/2

#13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-3) @ #5 USC Trojans (10-1), 7:30 pm

DraftKings odds: TCU -10, O/U 46

#6 LSU Tigers (9-2) @ Texas A&M Aggies (4-7), 7 pm

DraftKings odds: LSU -10 1/2, O/U 47 1/2

South Carolina Gamecocks (7-4) @ #7 Clemson Tigers (10-1), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: Clemson -14 1/2, O/U 53 1/2

Auburn Tigers (5-6) @ #8 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Alabama -22, O/U 50

#9 Tennessee Volunteers (9-2) @ Vanderbilt Commodores (5-6), 7:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Tennessee -14, O/U 63 1/2

#10 Oregon Ducks (9-2) @ #22 Oregon State Beavers (8-3), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Oregon -2 1/2, O/U 58

Michigan State Spartans (5-6) @ #11 Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2), 4 pm

DraftKings odds: Penn State -19, O/U 53 1/2

#12 Washington Huskies (9-2) @ Washington State Cougars (7-4), 10:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Washington -1 1/2, O/U 60

#14 Utah Utes (8-3) @ Colorado Buffaloes (1-10), 4 pm

DraftKings odds: Utah -29 1/2, O/U 52

Kansas Jayhawks (6-5) @ #15 Kansas State Wildcats (8-3), 8 pm

DraftKings odds: Kansas State -11 1/2, O/U 62

#23 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-1) @ James Madison Dukes (7-3), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: James Madison -14 1/2, O/U 53

#25 UCF Knights (8-3) @ South Florida Bulls (1-10), 7 pm

DraftKings odds: UCF -19 1/2, O/U 67 1/2

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL Draftniks twitter feed: