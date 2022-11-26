All aTwitter: 26 November 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
On Sunday we will wear 2️⃣1️⃣ helmet decals to honor Sean Taylor pic.twitter.com/30MIEXyp7U— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 25, 2022
The hometown kid reflects on Sean Taylor's legacy pic.twitter.com/9gRvPPZIyH— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 25, 2022
The Commanders are placing Cole Holcomb (foot) on IR.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 25, 2022
LB Milo Eifler will be added to the 53.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 25, 2022
Game status for Sunday:— John Keim (@john_keim) November 25, 2022
Out
CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) and WR Dax Milne (foot)
Questionable: TE Logan Thomas (ribs/illness), DE Chase Young (knee)
Christian Holmes has been practicing "at another level" recently, per Ron Rivera. With BSJ missing Sunday's game, Holmes could be a guy who sees more reps at corner. Ron is pleased with what Holmes has done on specials and thinks he can bring that ability to the defense— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 25, 2022
No Benjamin St. Juste will be a tough loss for the Commanders on Sunday. For all the Heinicke hype, I don’t know that enough is said about how this tackle by BSJ turned Washington’s season around. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/gAsEcLWctD— T M (@reshmanuel) November 25, 2022
Ron Rivera said they "have a few choices" in replacing Dax Milne at punt return. Alex Erickson was returning some today. They also have Jahan Dotson and Danny Johnson.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 25, 2022
Erickson would have to be elevated from the practice squad.
Antonio Gibson 169 touches, 0 fumbles in ‘22— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) November 26, 2022
Time to put the fumble narrative to rest
Man... no one was saying anything for a reason....— JD (@JustDinLegend) November 26, 2022
If he fumbles in against ATL... you getting the blame
I don’t understand the Dax Milne hate? I don’t believe he’s fumbled or mishandled a punt, and he’s averaging almost 8 yards a return. He’s extremely reliable. I don’t need flash, I want someone to catch it and let our offense work— BourbondyandGold (@OLineAdvocate73) November 25, 2022
Manders: pic.twitter.com/vBxHVWSx5c— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 25, 2022
Ron Rivera has his defense rolling, the key to Washington's recent run. pic.twitter.com/YPD3Z2D9yF— Judy Battista (@judybattista) November 25, 2022
Taylor Heinicke had perhaps his best NFL game against the Falcons last time these two teams met. https://t.co/6bbNEMRXxD— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) November 26, 2022
Say bruh, who da fuck rocking this? pic.twitter.com/2egjMiMJWR— General Ron Landry (@chuckg716) November 25, 2022
The answer is absolutely yes. I get there will be pushback, but your best path to reclaiming the city is a full reboot at the new stadium. https://t.co/ZtgDyfW68e— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 25, 2022
I can't think of the too many trades in any sport that have wound up being as win/win as the 2020 Diggs-for-Jefferson has been.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 25, 2022
Josh Allen leads the NFL with 11 interceptions, and with Davis Mills being benched, Kirk Cousins and Matt Ryan (9 each) are the closest ones to him.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) November 25, 2022
No QB has led the NFL in interceptions and won the Super Bowl since Matt Stafford with the Rams back in February.
Sources: #Bills star pass-rusher Von Miller did not tear his ACL. There is concern about his lateral meniscus, tho. He’s out at least a week or 10 days while he figures it out. He’ll have surgery — the question is now or after the season. This is all following the MRI today. pic.twitter.com/rXIUIE11lw— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2022
No matter how much time Von Miller misses, replacing him will be no easy task. He has 38 QB pressures (3rd in the NFL). No other Bills player has more than 12 (Ed Oliver & Greg Rousseau), the largest gap between the top 2 on any team. w/@AdamSchefter:https://t.co/CWhpeoTJgL— Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) November 25, 2022
Patriots coach Bill Belichick on the officials’ Hunter Henry reversal: “Why don’t you guys go to them with your pool reporter and ask them about the play? Isn’t that what you do?”— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 25, 2022
Sounded like he … wanted the reporters to do that?
The pool report is here for anybody who’s curious: https://t.co/grEjNdm7RV— Andersen Pickard (@AndersenPickard) November 25, 2022
After the game, Walt Anderson explained the decision to reverse Hunter Henry's touchdown catch to an incompletion. Under the "clear and obvious"/"50 drunks in a bar" standard, the ruling should have been that the catch was completed at the one-inch line. https://t.co/TN6N2sU3Gt— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 25, 2022
The people love Daniel Jones. https://t.co/BqpISZupCY— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 26, 2022
Most-Watched NFL Thanksgiving Day Ever— NFL Media (@NFLMedia) November 26, 2022
*Total audience of 138 million -- highest Thanksgiving on record
*Avg. viewership of 33.5 million -- highest Thanksgiving Day NFL average on record
*Giants-Cowboys most-watched NFL regular season game
Release: https://t.co/4vVIwr0oQK pic.twitter.com/LvEc5hVVm3
Just saw New England’s plane at CHO. They leant it for UVa to use to get players to the three funerals. What an amazing gesture #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/8FrMh77BS3— Brandon Lloyd (@blloyd8298) November 25, 2022
Damn it’s been 700 years since 1776 and England still can’t beat the US smh— Damien Bartonek (@DABartonek) November 25, 2022
FT: England 0-0 USA.— First Edition (@FirstEdition) November 25, 2022
Watch the moment fans in London started throwing their drinks in frustration at the result.#WorldCup | #ENGUSA | #WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/4gbNmwx4ZS
Thinking of the English football pundits and fans who were certain their team would wipe the floor with the US of A today... pic.twitter.com/JpNvTIMX3M— Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) November 25, 2022
Last week I saw Mark Wahlberg on Chase Young's phone.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 26, 2022
Now he's on the Wizards broadcast.
Next move must be talking on Ovi's Twitch account. pic.twitter.com/vSPZgFIYWT
