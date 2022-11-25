Washington Commanders vs Atlanta Falcons Friday Injury Report: Cole Holcomb to IR, Milo Eifler activated

The Washington Commanders are on a Thanksgiving schedule this week, and returned to practice today after having the holiday off. Cole Holcomb was placed on IR today after missing the last 4 games with a foot sprain. Ron Rivera said the foot just wasn’t getting better. LB Milo Eifler has been activated from IR after missing 7 games with a hamstring injury.

We have made multiple roster moves:

--Placed Cole Holcomb on the reserve/injured list

--Activated Milo Eifler from the reserve/injured list pic.twitter.com/wXYmoZGPPV — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 25, 2022

IR

LB Cole Holcomb - Holcomb has missed the last 4 weeks and needs to see a specialist for his foot sprain.

OUT

CB Benjamin St-Juste - Injured his ankle last week vs the Texans. Rivera praised rookie Christian Holmes today, and said he could get more playing time with BSJ out.

WR Dax Milne - Milne misses his first game of the season. Washington will use one of their backup options at punt returner(Danny Johnson, Alex Erickson, Jahan Dotson).

Questionable

TE Logan Thomas - Thomas was listed with a rib injury last week and had his best game of the season. He was sent home today with an illness, but Rivera anticipates he’ll be available on Sunday.

DE Chase Young - Young had two good days of practice this week. Rivera said his status for the Falcons game would be decided on Sunday morning.

No injury designation

QB Taylor Heinicke - Carrying the team on his back injury

LB David Mayo - Mayo missed the last three weeks with a hamstring injury, but could return this week after a full practice today.

C Tyler Larsen - Washington’s starting center listed with a back injury the last two weeks, and is now listed with a shoulder injury. Full practice today

DE James Smith-Williams - JSW missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness, but was a full participant today.

Not listed

QB Carson Wentz - Wentz was designated to return to practice this week after missing the last 5 games with a broken finger.