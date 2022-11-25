All aTwitter: 25 November 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Happy Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/pkHXm3rUce— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 24, 2022
Taylor Heinicke is ready for Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/5LSAYh60yY— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 24, 2022
The Washington @Commanders did not have practice today.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 24, 2022
Head coach @RiverboatRonHC gave them the day off to be with their families for Thanksgiving.
Check this out though, that didn't stop @charleslenojr72 from giving back to our community this morning.
Awesome. pic.twitter.com/vYgd2eFomW
Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/Nj87Ls7Ztc— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) November 24, 2022
#Falcons WR Bryan Edwards is being placed on waivers, source said, a potential late-season addition for a WR-needy team.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2022
Mac Jones was mostly great tonight, but one thing that I think keeps showing up is that it looks like his pocket movement has regressed since last year and even at Bama. Not avoiding sacks like he has in the past.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 25, 2022
I wonder if he's getting enough fundamental work.
Since Dak Prescott returned from injury, the Cowboys are averaging 33.8 points per game.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) November 25, 2022
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins: 30-of-37, 299 yards, 3 TDs, INT, 116.1 rating.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 25, 2022
Guy was under duress all game. Bought time. Marde throws. Great night.
The fact that the entire country unanimously bet on Kirk to throw a pick tonight and it still cashed is quite possibly the funniest moment of the season. https://t.co/8mSRyHIYF8— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) November 25, 2022
Justin Jefferson now has topped 1,200 receiving yards through his team's first 11 games, just the 16th time that has happened since 1950. Remarkable season for him, with 1,232 yards and counting through 11 games.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) November 25, 2022
h/t @Stathead https://t.co/0BXMffBWPd pic.twitter.com/qnmZZFtBsq
For the first time since 1926, 3+ Thanksgiving Day games have finished within one score:— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 25, 2022
BUF 28, DET 25
DAL 28, NYG 20
MIN 33, NE 26#NFLThanksgiving
The Washington Post takes a close look at Jerry Jones' potential influence on NFL hiring diversity. Along the way, the Post unearths a photo of a 15-year-old Jerry Jones present in a group blocking Black students from entering a Little Rock high school. https://t.co/bD755DnQ1X— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 24, 2022
Chuck Jones nine rules for how the coyote and roadrunner functioned.— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) November 22, 2022
So cool. pic.twitter.com/zIeltnh1cA
