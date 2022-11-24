NFL Week 12: Thanksgiving Day Football New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings

Happy Thanksgiving! It’s time for the traditional Turkey Day football games. The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys always host games on this day, and a third game at night was added in 2006. That game will be the New England Patriots visiting the Minnesota Vikings.

We close out Thanksgiving with a visit to our old friend Kirk Cousins’ house. The Minnesota Vikings are hosting the New England Patriots. They are coming off an embarrassing blowout loss to the Cowboys last week, but are still sitting at 8-2 and are the clear favorites to win the NFC North. The Patriots have won 4 of their last 5 games, and need another win today to keep up in the very competitive AFC East.

Injury Report

#Patriots have submitted their final injury report of the week. Awaiting the Vikings' game status designations. pic.twitter.com/ju6GgviFze — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 23, 2022

Matchup: New England Patriots (6-4) @ Minnesota Vikings (8-2)

Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 24 | 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, MN

TELEVISION: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Collinsworth (analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline)

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

New England: Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 821

Minnesota: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 227, Internet 820

National: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV, Peacock

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Vikings -2 1/2, O/U 42 1/2

Prediction: Vikings 24 - Patriots 17

