NFL Week 12: Thanksgiving Day Football Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions

Happy Thanksgiving! It's time for the traditional Turkey Day football games. The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys always host games on this day, and a third game at night was added in 2006. That game will be the New England Patriots visiting the Minnesota Vikings.
The Lions and Bills kick off the Thanksgiving Day schedule. Josh Allen and the Bills go to the Motor City as big favorites and are looking to stay at the top of a very competitive AFC East. The Lions come into their annual Thanksgiving game on a 3-game win streak. They’ve defeated the Giants, Bears, and Packers over the last 3 weeks, but this is going to be a much bigger challenge for them.
Injury Report
Injury report for Bills vs Lions #BillsMafia #OnePride #FPC #NFL #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/g8m3Bs81Xf— Full Press NFL (@FullPressNFL) November 23, 2022
Matchup: Buffalo Bills (7-3) @ Detroit Lions (4-6)
Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 24 | 12:30 p.m. ET
Location: Ford Field | Detroit, MI
TELEVISION: CBS
Jim Nantz (play-by-play)
Tony Romo (color analyst)
Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)
RADIO:
Sirius XM NFL
Buffalo: Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 803
Detroit: Sirius 138, XM/SXM 226, Internet 810
National: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV, Paramount+, CBS
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Bills -9 1/2, O/U 54 1/2
Prediction: Bills 31 - Lions 20
SB Nation Blogs: Buffalo Rumblings | Pride of Detroit
