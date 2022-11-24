NFL Week 12: Thanksgiving Day Football New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys

Happy Thanksgiving! It’s time for the traditional Turkey Day football games. The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys always host games on this day, and a third game at night was added in 2006. That game will be the New England Patriots visiting the Minnesota Vikings.
The second game in the Thanksgiving Day lineup is an NFC East matchup with the New York Giants visiting the Dallas Cowboys. This is the game most Washington fans will be interested in today.
Friendly reminder that Washington blew Dallas out two years ago on Thanksgiving Day, 41-16!
Injury Report
It’s worth nothing that an “illness” appears to be sweeping through the Cowboys (some Giants are sick, too). A couple Dallas players added to the final injury report because of it https://t.co/wfNWKWAu5T pic.twitter.com/ACP2KIwUXd— Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 23, 2022
Matchup: New York Giants (7-3) @ Dallas Cowboys (7-3)
Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 24 | 4:30 p.m. ET
Location: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX
TELEVISION: FOX
Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play)
Greg Olsen (analyst)
Erin Andrews (sideline)
Tom Rinaldi (sideline)
RADIO:
Sirius XM NFL
New York: Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 823
Dallas: Sirius 138, XM/SXM 226, Internet 808
National: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV, Paramount+, CBS
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Cowboys -10, O/U 46 1/2
Prediction: Cowboys 30 - Giants 17
