Washington Commanders vs Atlanta Falcons Thursday Injury Report

The Washington Commanders are on a Thanksgiving schedule this week, and didn't have practice today. That means they released an estimated injury report. There were a few changes from yesterday's practice report. Dax Milne moved from limited to DNP with a foot injury. James Smith-Williams did the opposite, going from DNP to limited with an illness. We will have to wait until tomorrow's practice to get a better idea of everyone's status for Sunday's home game against the Falcons.
DNP
LB Cole Holcomb - Holcomb has missed the last 4 weeks and needs to see a specialist for his foot sprain.
CB Benjamin St-Juste - Injured his ankle last week vs the Texans.
WR Dax Milne - Milne pulled himself out of practice yesterday.
Limited
C Tyler Larsen - Washington’s starting center listed with a back injury the last two weeks, and is now listed with a shoulder injury
TE Logan Thomas - Thomas was listed with a rib injury last week and had his best game of the season.
DE James Smith-Williams - JSW missed yesterday’s practice with an illness.
DE Chase Young - He was sporting a massive knee brace in his first full practice since being activated from the Reserve/PUP list
Full
QB Taylor Heinicke - Carrying the team on his back injury
LB David Mayo - Mayo missed the last three weeks with a hamstring injury.
Not listed
QB Carson Wentz - Wentz was designated to return to practice today after missing the last 5 games with a broken finger.
LB Milo Eifler - Eifler was also designated to return to practice from IR this week.
