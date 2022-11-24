All aTwitter: 24 November 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
First look at the Sean Taylor Legacy Project limited-edition merchandise line, designed and inspired by Sean's daughter Jackie. The full collection will be available for purchase Sunday. All proceeds from this merchandise launch will benefit gun violence prevention initiatives. pic.twitter.com/S3Ic8S6Xu8— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 23, 2022
James Smith-Williams’ @jacsw3 latest donation to @mysistersplacdc, a domestic violence shelter, included personally delivering 51 pairs of brand new pairs of shoes for the women & children there. James is also planning a Thanksgiving dinner for the families this week. pic.twitter.com/3Vgs4IMqkr— NFLPA (@NFLPA) November 24, 2022
Last night we hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for families who have survived domestic violence. @jacsw3 made sure the meal was top tier with a private chef and @Commanders gifts for the kids. There was much to be thankful for amongst folks who deserve so much. pic.twitter.com/I3yNV03w3T— Set The Expectation (@STEnonprofit) November 23, 2022
Our 20th Annual Harvest Feast was a success, providing a Thanksgiving meal to approximately 2,500 families in Prince George's County pic.twitter.com/WaEqcM3Qih— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 23, 2022
New episode of Command Center feat. a conversation between @juliedonaldson_ and @jamindavis25 out now! ⬇️— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 24, 2022
Friendly reminder to vote the defense to the Pro Bowl— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 23, 2022
➡️ https://t.co/XCRafEtEFb pic.twitter.com/jNZYAty0Fo
Carson Wentz is hosting lots of Commanders players over at his house tomorrow for Thanksgiving— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 23, 2022
Carson Wentz is hosting a number of players for Thanksgiving. "My wife planned everything so I take zero credit for that. I'll show up and eat real good. I try not to let circumstances change who you are just because you got hurt."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 23, 2022
The black helmets are out!— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 23, 2022
Washington will be wearing their all black uniforms on Sunday against Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/mWXMFu24Rj
Chase Young was thrilled to see us. pic.twitter.com/dDp8gdlvqY— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 23, 2022
Full look at Chase Young going through practice today pic.twitter.com/GM5TXvOFmO— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 23, 2022
The Commanders are setting the proper tone about not looking ahead, and yet next two games are crucial H2H matchups for the playoff picture.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 24, 2022
Win Sunday and the Falcons are basically out. Then b2b with the Giants. By Week 15, Washington could be 1-game up on NYG or way back. https://t.co/q3rjs6j1rO
#Commanders win:— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) November 23, 2022
1. Colts fire Frank Reich
2. Eagles rush to get DTs Joesph and Suh
3. Houston benches Davis Mills
Am I missing anything?
Rams DL A'Shawn Robinson Out For Season With Torn Meniscus https://t.co/6thxuujaKD #Rams pic.twitter.com/qeJWFMg3Hm— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) November 24, 2022
Dear @ChicagoBears I would like to humbly request that you not ruin the next 10 years of my life by playing Fields in a game during tank season in which he absolutely does not have to play.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) November 23, 2022
Please protect him from himself. https://t.co/OL7U4RkrBz
Breaking: During a team meeting minutes ago, Jets players were informed that Zach Wilson is not starting Sunday's game vs. the Chicago Bears, sources tell ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2022
Wilson — who had a 5-2 record as a starting QB this season, with both losses coming vs. the Pats — is being benched. pic.twitter.com/fdl3mBmIHq
Zach Wilson calls this a “humbling experience.” Regrets his comments from after game. Says he didn’t realize what he said until his dad texted him. Says he feels awful and wanted to apologize to teammates. Shows accountability …— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 23, 2022
Zach Wilson needs to give Jimmy Garoppolo a call. I don’t know a current, successful quarterback that has faced more disrespect, uncomfortable press conferences, and interviews in recent years… Dude has given a master class on leadership, poise, and class. Each 1, teach 1.— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 23, 2022
Zach Wilson is judged differently because he was a high draft pick. Wilson is 5-2 as a starter this year and his play hasn’t been great. He has 4 TD passes and 5 ints and QBR of 45.1. But what if I told you a QB with similar results is receiving adoration? A thread (1/9)— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 23, 2022
The other QB is 4-1 as a starter with similar results. 5 TDs-4 ints, a QBR of 46.4 and just got named the Starting QB despite no TDs in his last 2 games for one reason and one reason only. WINNING. That QB is Taylor Heinicke of the Commanders. So whats the difference? (2/9)— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 23, 2022
The difference is Wilson was the 2nd overall pick and Heinicke was undrafted out of Old Dominion. Heinicke has a great story and lower expectations after bouncing around the NFL and another pro league while sleeping on his sister’s couch. Wilson’s “No” comment didn’t help. (3/9)— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 23, 2022
While Saleh is benching Wilson for poor play, Ron Rivera said Heinicke doesn’t have to play good to keep the job because the whole team plays better when he starts even if he isn’t. YOU NEVER HEAR THAT IN THE NFL. Only Winning matters for Heinicke but not Wilson. (4-9)— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 23, 2022
Wilson gets no credit from Saleh for the play of the Jet’s defense but Heinicke gets credit from Rivera for the play of the entire Washington team. Rivera says, “There is just something special about Taylor Heinicke” and everyone else says, “What’s wrong with Zach Wilson?”. (5-9)— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 23, 2022
Heinicke is beloved, his teammates rave about his underdog mentality and he is credited with raising the level of everyone around him despite his own play. Wilson’s play is always analyzed in the sense that the Jets and specifically the defense performs in spite of him. (6-9)— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 23, 2022
Aaron Rodgers confirmed today his right thumb has been broken since Week 5, when the injury happened on the last play in London.— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 23, 2022
Here he is talking about it for a bit. Surgery has never been a thought and it won’t be after the season, either, he said. pic.twitter.com/FbbMOkXYtc
My story AINT done!!!! Believe that. We will be back appreciate everyone still riding with me..— DG (@DhaSickest) November 24, 2022
Starting tomorrow, the NFL will honor John Madden every Thanksgiving forevermore with a stencil of Madden on each 25-yard line, a matching logo on all player helmets and a 10k gift to a local HS or youth football team in the name of each Madden Player of the Game. #Boom— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 24, 2022
