Washington Commanders vs Atlanta Falcons Wednesday Injury Report

The Washington Commanders are on a Thanksgiving schedule this week. Ron Rivera had shared some potentially bad news about Cole Holcomb. He has missed the last 4 games with a foot sprain, and now he will have to see a specialist. Starting CB Benjamin St-Juste also didn’t practice today after suffering an ankle injury last week. DE James Smith-Williams was the other DNP and he was listed with an illness.

DNP

LB Cole Holcomb - Holcomb has missed the last 4 weeks and needs to see a specialist for his foot sprain.

CB Benjamin St-Juste - Injured his ankle last week vs the Texans.

DE James Smith-Williams - JSW missed today’s practice with an illness.

Limited

LB David Mayo - Mayo missed the last three weeks with a hamstring injury.

C Tyler Larsen - Washington’s starting center listed with a back injury the last two weeks, and is now listed with a shoulder injury

WR Dax Milne - Milne pulled himself out of practice today, and was listed with a foot injury.

TE Logan Thomas - Thomas was listed with a rib injury last week and had his best game of the season.

DE Chase Young - He was sporting a massive knee brace in his first full practice since being activated from the Reserve/PUP list

Full

QB Taylor Heinicke - Carrying the team on his back injury

Not listed

QB Carson Wentz - Wentz was designated to return to practice today after missing the last 5 games with a broken finger.

LB Milo Eifler - Eifler was also designated to return to practice from IR this week.