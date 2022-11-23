Ron Rivera Presser: We'll take it one game at a time for backup QBs

Ron Rivera
LIVE: HC Ron Rivera meets with the media https://t.co/zrGwmqYKZD— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 23, 2022
Chase Young:
Rivera on Chase Young: "He looked good... showed us some things we've been looking for."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 23, 2022
Big key will be showing it again Friday.
Backup QB:
With Carson Wentz back, Ron Rivera said the QB plan for Sunday's game still will be Sam Howell as Taylor Heinicke's backup. Wentz worked off to the side; was able to do some things.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 23, 2022
Ron Rivera said "we'll take it one game at a time" in determining the backup QB.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 23, 2022
Carson Wentz:
Black Friday football:
Ron Rivera says if the #Commanders have to play next year on the day after #Thanksgiving it's no big deal --— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 23, 2022
"We're playing...I'm not shopping!"
Giddy:
Asked by @SWhyno how he feels playing meaningful games after Thanksgiving, Ron Rivera said, "Giddy."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 23, 2022
Logan Thomas:
Rivera said TE Logan Thomas had his best game of the year. "He's starting to look like himself again."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 23, 2022
Cole Holcomb:
Rivera said LB Cole Holcomb is going to see a foot specialist.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 23, 2022
Jack Del Rio
LIVE: DC Jack Del Rio meets with the media https://t.co/jzDFd0DJHI— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 23, 2022
Daron Payne:
Jack Del Rio says Daron Payne's impact has been felt "all year...he's been very consistent." @PFF has lower grades on Payne than I was expecting to see.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 23, 2022
Kam Curl:
Jack Del Rio on Kam Curl: "We certainly don't take him for granted." Del Rio is very fond of Curl's football "astuteness"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 23, 2022
Chase Young:
Jack Del Rio on Chase Young "Right now, we're just getting him into practice, getting him involved"— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 23, 2022
"I know we're not going to play him 70 plays in game one." #Commanders
Taylor Heinicke
LIVE: QB Taylor Heinicke meets with the media https://t.co/Zu547TCZQM— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 23, 2022
Sean Taylor:
Taylor Heinicke is addressing the media. Said he remembers Sean Taylor being a problem on the field for offenses.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 23, 2022
Washington will be honoring Taylor and the 15th anniversary of his passing on Sunday
Carson Wentz:
Taylor Heinicke is taking this opportunity "one day at a time"— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 23, 2022
Apparently, Carson Wentz is hosting Thanksgiving at his place and "is a great teammate"
Terry McLaurin:
Heinicke says the "F It" Terry McLaurin shirt was posted by his group of friends in a group chat -- then proceeded with his agent...— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 23, 2022
I guess the idea was already out there or in use...who knows.
Sam Howell:
Sam Howell has been impressive from the moment he got in Washington, Heinicke said— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 23, 2022
Timeouts:
Taylor Heinicke said one of the #Commanders issues in the RZ last week was they didn't have timeout to be able to run the ball at the end of the first half.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 23, 2022
This team does mysteriously take weird timeouts, often.
Fuck it, Terry’s down there somewhere shirts:
The idea for this shirt came from a group chat between Heinicke and his high school buds. After the Packers game — and the pic of Taylor throwing to Terry with his eyes closed — Taylor's friends suggested he turn it into gear. After Indy and Philly Ws, the QB decided to go for it https://t.co/7jKLW1rtvE— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 23, 2022
Fantasy football losers:
In Taylor Heinicke's fantasy league, the lowest-scoring player each week has to send a video of himself shotgunning a beer to the rest of the league.— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 23, 2022
Heinicke was the one shotgunning this past weekend
Ham vs Turkey at Thanksgiving:
BREAKING: Taylor Heinicke prefers ham over turkey.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 23, 2022
"See, I’m a big ham guy. I’d rather have ham than turkey. Obviously, the stuffing. Pumpkin pie at the end. So, it’ll be a good deal. Maybe a couple Busch Lights."
Carson Wentz
LIVE: QB Carson Wentz meets with the media https://t.co/gpSz6tFX54— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 23, 2022
Returning to practice:
Carson Wentz says “physically I feel really good” and adds that being back out there with the team has been a lot of fun— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 23, 2022
Injury/Recovery:
Carson Wentz said the past few weeks have been an "adventure" with the surgery and recovery, but says he's fine. pic.twitter.com/uyhkkAgkpz— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 23, 2022
Carson Wentz on his finger: "Feels really good. I've been throwing for two weeks now."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 23, 2022
Wentz said he felt it in the Bears game but "adrenaline's a heck of a thing." Said he feared it was broken post-game, and x-rays confirmed it.
Wentz has said he's been throwing for two weeks now: "The surgery went really well. The doctor did an awesome job."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 23, 2022
Taylor Heinicke:
Carson Wentz: "I get it. It's part of the business, and I totally understand where we're at as a team. As a competitor you want to be out there....But at the same time, I have a great relationship w/ Taylor and all the guys...and I'm going to do what I can to help & support him."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 23, 2022
Carson Wentz said the conversation where Ron Rivera said Taylor Heinicke would remain the starter was "brief and to the point." He says he understands the reasoning and will help however he can, "but I'd be lying if I said I didn't want to be out there."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 23, 2022
Backup perspective:
Carson Wentz on Ron Rivera informing him the team would start Taylor Heinicke:— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 23, 2022
“We had a pretty brief conversation, pretty to the point. It was fine. I get it. I get it. This is part of the business, and I totally understand where we're at as a team and everything else.” pic.twitter.com/ZvlBTqJc73
Wentz says he's learned some things along the way, both X's and O's and mentally, but without the wear and tear on his body.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 23, 2022
Thanksgiving dinner:
Wentz is hosting Thanksgiving for a number of Commanders players and their families. Says he’s tried not to let circumstances change who you are as a person. Adds “my wife planned everything so she deserves all the credit”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 23, 2022
Finding an identity:
Wentz said it’s awesome to see the team’s success in recent weeks. Obviously he wants to be out there, but it’s cool to see the team finding its identity— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 23, 2022
Chase Young
Chase Young was thrilled to see us. pic.twitter.com/dDp8gdlvqY— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 23, 2022
Chase Young:
When Chase Young was asked what he could add when he comes back he said “Chase Young.”— John Keim (@john_keim) November 23, 2022
John Ridgeway
Teammates chipping in to pay his fine:
John Ridgeway said how much he appreciates his teammates chipping in on his fine - but also explained that Jon Allen said that will be the only time they pay his fines.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 23, 2022
Kam Curl
Thanksgiving:
"Kam Curl don't cook"— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 23, 2022
Hey, @KCurl_2, what are you doing for Thanksgiving dinner?
This is fantastic.
More tonight from @Commanders team headquarters on @7NewsDC. pic.twitter.com/lTyOExZPiD
Darrick Forrest
Turnovers:
One of the biggest surprises this year for the @Commanders has been the play of @_Dfoe5.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 23, 2022
The dude has been everywhere on the field and is becoming a turnover machine.
He said, "I'm definitely going to keep chasing them (turnovers), always."
More tonight on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/Vq1lAJLmTc
Terry McLaurin
Living my dream:
Terry McLaurin makes a lot of @TheTerry_25 is one of the best WR's in the NFL.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 23, 2022
But, he is still so humble and grounded. I asked him what he's grateful for this year.
He said, "I'm thankful for the situation that I'm in to be living my dream every single day."
Awesome. pic.twitter.com/gsm8DfLZgX
Playoffs:
Playoffs?! Playoffs?!— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 23, 2022
It's a real possibility for the @Commanders and the players understand that now is the time to make that push.@TheTerry_25 said, "we know we're in the mix. Each game is very important."
More tonight on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/kdUsUaEmPP
Curtis Samuel
Winning:
Vibes are great right now with the @Commanders.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 23, 2022
Curtis Samuel said, "when things start going good, they start piling up on top of each other"
More tonight on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/XQJDwlu1cw
Brian Robinson
Thanksgiving:
This is an extra special Thanksgiving for @Commanders rookie RB @BrianR_4.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 23, 2022
Listen to this answer.
BRob is so thankful and grateful to be alive and celebrate the holiday with his family this year.
More tonight on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/bBt1unKYiH
Players on Sean Taylor
Before Sunday's game, the @Commanders will reveal the Sean Taylor Memorial.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 23, 2022
The current Washington players reflecting on what Sean meant to this team and community.
Jonathan Allen said, "he's definitely one of those guys that I wish I got to play alongside."
More on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/JPN5NP1qmr
Practice Updates
Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz back at it. pic.twitter.com/z9MJuqYLSz— John Keim (@john_keim) November 23, 2022
Carson Wentz’s first throw back in practice since returning from his finger injury. pic.twitter.com/a6MZHL5YXP— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) November 23, 2022
Early on, Carson Wentz taking third-string reps behind Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell. pic.twitter.com/MncPwx2j3m— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 23, 2022
Carson Wentz working with the OL and backs in ground game drills while the other three QBs throw passes to receivers. pic.twitter.com/TRPAbNHbt7— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 23, 2022
For the sickos: Carson Wentz’s 12 passes during media availability at practice Wednesday.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 23, 2022
Wentz said his right ring finger “feels really good” and that he’s been throwing for two weeks now. pic.twitter.com/3BiJftcUnS
Injured players
Don’t see Benjamin St-Juste or Cole Holcomb (foot) at Commanders practice.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 23, 2022
St-Juste injured his ankle against the Texans, on the Forrest pick, but said in the locker room afterward that he was ok.
Chase Young
Full look at Chase Young going through practice today pic.twitter.com/GM5TXvOFmO— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 23, 2022
Chase Young. pic.twitter.com/fLKvMYuiZM— John Keim (@john_keim) November 23, 2022
The Manders are wearing their all-black unis this week.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 23, 2022
Also ,.. here’s Chase Young. pic.twitter.com/n9CGOvZYxd
RB drills
The Washington running backs going through some drills pic.twitter.com/QqSlXwGqCr— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 23, 2022
Loading comments...