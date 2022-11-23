 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ron Rivera Presser: We'll take it one game at a time for backup QBs

Ron Rivera, Jack Del Rio, and players speak to the media

By Scott Jennings
/ new

Ron Rivera

Chase Young:

Backup QB:

Carson Wentz:

Black Friday football:

Giddy:

Logan Thomas:

Cole Holcomb:

Jack Del Rio

Daron Payne:

Kam Curl:

Chase Young:

Taylor Heinicke

Sean Taylor:

Carson Wentz:

Terry McLaurin:

Sam Howell:

Timeouts:

Fuck it, Terry’s down there somewhere shirts:

Fantasy football losers:

Ham vs Turkey at Thanksgiving:

Carson Wentz

Returning to practice:

Injury/Recovery:

Taylor Heinicke:

Backup perspective:

Thanksgiving dinner:

Finding an identity:

Chase Young

Chase Young:

John Ridgeway

Teammates chipping in to pay his fine:

Kam Curl

Thanksgiving:

Darrick Forrest

Turnovers:

Terry McLaurin

Living my dream:

Playoffs:

Curtis Samuel

Winning:

Brian Robinson

Thanksgiving:

Players on Sean Taylor

Practice Updates

Carson Wentz

Injured players

Chase Young

RB drills

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...