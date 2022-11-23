Washington Injury Updates: Carson Wentz has been designated to return to practice

The Washington Commanders announced that QB Carson Wentz has been designated to return, and he will start his 21 day window to be activated from injured reserve. Wentz broke his ring finger on his throwing hand during a win over the Chicago Bears on October 13th and had surgery on it shortly after. He has missed the last 5 games, and was replaced by backup QB Taylor Heinicke during that stretch. The team has rallied around Heinicke and went 4-1 which gives them a winning record(6-5).

Ron Rivera has named Taylor Heinicke the starter going forward, but he has also given him a shorter leash than a lot of fans would like. If the team starts losing, or Heinicke gives less than the average QB play he has been over the last few weeks, he could once again be the backup to Wentz. This is hopefully an unlikely scenario, but an option that Rivera has not ruled out when talking about the starter situation. Wentz will be Heinicke’s backup when he is activated, which will push Sam Howell back to the #3 QB role that is inactive on game days.

QB Carson Wentz has been given a return to practice designation — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 23, 2022

Washington Commanders staff writer Zach Selby also reported yesterday that LB Milo Eifler has been designated to return to practice. He has missed the last 7 games with a hamstring injury, and could return to the lineup this week if coaches and trainers clear him to play. Washington currently has 1 open spot on their 53-man roster after Chase Young was activated from the Reserve/PUP list on Monday.