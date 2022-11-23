All aTwitter: 23 November 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Here's a cut up of some of Jonathan Allen's pass rushes against the Texans #Commanders pic.twitter.com/x04vQq0fIn — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 22, 2022

Jon Allen on the first two rushing attempts of the game. The Texans lineman had no desire to block him.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/iN1sjV9ieO — Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) November 23, 2022

All-22 explains the near INT on Heinicke's first throw. He expected McLaurin to keep running. McLaurin stopped.



Illegal contact?#HTTC pic.twitter.com/lPvYKdre8d — Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) November 22, 2022

Having a LB who is able to cover like this is a luxury pic.twitter.com/Pqn2aNag06 — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 22, 2022

According to ESPN, the Washington Commanders have the NFL's 6th ranked defense.



1. San Franciso 49ers

2. Philadelphia Eagles

3. Denver Broncos

4. New England Patriots

5. Indianapolis Colts — Disco (@discoque5) November 22, 2022

PFF Team Defensive ranks for Washington #HTTC



Total defense 8th

Run defense 15th

Tackling 5th

Pass rush 9th

Coverage 6th



*Special Teams 2nd — DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) November 23, 2022

Washington really has tapped into the 'use the best players' mentality in the secondary. The Commanders have gone to their 3 safety look a ton of course. The last two games, they've added Percy Butler in the mix on a combined 15 snaps for a 4-safety set. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 22, 2022

Ron Rivera tells me that keeping Jon Allen and Daron Payne together is vital for the Commanders. Payne is slated for free agency, but Rivera says “it’s going to be hard but we're going to do it.” Story here https://t.co/n8TFMy17aB — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 22, 2022

Extending Kam Curl needs to be one of Washington top priorities this off-season https://t.co/0tQLnp5k3A — Colin Dunphy (@mofopod) November 22, 2022

Two announcements today:



1. Washington announced it will unveil a new Sean Taylor statue Sunday; will wear No. 21 decals on helmets.



2. Terry McLaurin announced as Commanders' nominee for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 22, 2022

This Sunday marks the 15th Anniversary of Sean Taylor's passing



We will honor him throughout the day ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fs5KBHcdoP — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 22, 2022

Congrats to London Fletcher and Henry Ellard on being named semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023! — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 22, 2022

Just announced: Hall of Fame revealed 28 modern-era semifinalists for the Class of 2023: Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas, Dwight Freeney, James Harrison and Jahri Evans are all first-year eligible players. pic.twitter.com/88wFZzvX0x — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 22, 2022

Just thinking out loud here. Jimmy G is healthy and set to be a free agent again. Meanwhile, the Commanders want to be a run-first team with a game-managing QB and will likely be looking for a starter again. pic.twitter.com/WMe3YUzxh1 — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 22, 2022

Del Rio is coaching his ass off. Defense is playing fast and physical. How bad was Sam Mills? Yeesh. — Marshall (@EstCommand) November 22, 2022

Defensive front has their ears pinned back and attacking. With Mills here they were playing as space eaters. Night and day difference. And as it should have always been. DL wasn’t allowed to be the identity until Mills was ejected. — David Bovey (@DavidBovey) November 22, 2022

Jon Allen tells @JunksRadio whatever NFL fine John Ridgeway gets for his “suplex” tackle vs Texans, Allen, Daron Payne, & Montez Sweat agreed to pay 1/4 of the fine.



“It’s [the fine] going to be massive. If we didn’t help him out, he’ll be playing the month of December for free” pic.twitter.com/dGsfSZxNve — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) November 22, 2022

Weird but true facts:



Since the start of the 2016 season, Davante Adams has the most receptions in the NFL but Travis Kelce has the most receiving yards. I did not realize that Kelce has a higher YPR average for his career (and also since 2016) than Adams. — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) November 22, 2022

Tua is having an outrageously efficient year. Zach Wilson is not. pic.twitter.com/NtU3dqTDyi — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 22, 2022

Good news for Zach Wilson (or for whoever will play QB going forward): The Jets have the easiest schedule of pass defenses left pic.twitter.com/hdhdWe5Axo — Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) November 22, 2022

Teams are averaging 0.7 interceptions per game this season, the fewest in NFL history. — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) November 22, 2022

Top NFL teams in average time of possession:



32:43, Commanders

32:18, Ravens

32:07, Bengals

31:49, Browns — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 23, 2022

Top NFL teams in defensive rush success rate.



70.4, Titans

66.8, Commanders

66.7, Rams

66.4, 49ers

64.3, Steelers — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 23, 2022

The #Commanders are the only team in the NFL with 25+ sacks, 80+ QB hits, and 60+ tackles for loss. The team's D-Line has become the juggernaut it always had the potential to be.



Washington's six takeaways the lasted two weeks is also No. 1 in football — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 23, 2022

Commanders co-owner Tanya Snyder helping to hand 2500 turkeys to Prince George’s County residents for Thanksgiving. @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/rgjihqdnVZ — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) November 22, 2022

.@PFF’s four highest-graded safeties suit up for teams that play their home games in Maryland pic.twitter.com/P0W8Y1okdW — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) November 23, 2022

Why this a Qb based award? https://t.co/RKqKTktdqR — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) November 22, 2022

Little nugget I picked up: Bears QB Justin Fields apologized to his teammates after Chicago's loss to the Falcons in the locker room postgame. Told them the defense gave the offense a chance, and the offense didn't get it done.



Went a long way with guys, after he'd played hurt. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 22, 2022

Report: Cardinals fire assistant coach Sean Kugler over incident in Mexico City. https://t.co/LD6MvED7N7 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 22, 2022

The Giants have a Daniel Jones decision to make. It’s likely going to cost $25M+ per year. Where do they stand? https://t.co/PYYV6Ysl4W — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 22, 2022

Today was the deadline to flex #Colts-#Cowboys out of SNF in Week 13, if the NFL wanted to.



No move was made. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 23, 2022

Insane to me that this Washington-Dallas Thanksgiving clash was 10 years ago. Feels like yesteday. RGIII was exceptional that daypic.twitter.com/RKr8Lz1ZIZ — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) November 22, 2022

NFL meeting week 11 pic.twitter.com/MA49azYV3W — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) November 22, 2022

When I was five years old this was the greatest goddamn idea I’d ever seen.



pic.twitter.com/44jvVb9nHn — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) November 23, 2022

