Thank God It’s Tuesday—After the Whistle S4:E12 (It’s All Happening!!!)

Victory Tuesday! Yet again. This is becoming quite the habit for us.

Listen, beating the Houston Texans falls into the category of “something you are supposed to do.” So does celebrating beating the Houston Texans.

At 6-5, and with four straight games against NFC playoff contenders coming up (five out of the next six), it is time to state the obvious: the Washington Commanders are not just in the mix—they are sitting pretty.

Once again, it was the Commanders dominating an opponent—sure a lesser opponent than the Philadelphia Eagles, but still an NFL opponent. It will be all about keeping it going against the Atlanta Falcons this week.

