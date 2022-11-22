All aTwitter: 22 November 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Time to focus on Week 12 @MDLottery | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/VWNnGwlvVZ— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 21, 2022
Ron Rivera said G Wes Schweitzer is out of concussion protocol. He will work on the side Wednesday. They need to see where he's at with conditioning etc. But he'll be back.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 21, 2022
J.D. McKissic will be examined again in a few weeks after being placed on IR. And in a bit of a surprise, Wes Schweitzer has cleared concussion protocol and will start working his way back into football shape.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 21, 2022
I think most Commanders fans know to temper their expectations for Chase Young when he comes back. But maybe they need to be scaled alllllllll the way back. It looks like Rivera thinks Young will still be playing fewer than half the snaps at season's end. pic.twitter.com/sFrRkbIDE1— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 22, 2022
It's not just that Daron Payne is having an excellent season & blossoming into a great DT.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) November 21, 2022
It's also that...
...he is durable - one missed game over five seasons.
...he's still very young - this is just his age-25 season.
This is exactly the kinda player you pay.#Commanders
The #Commanders held Dameon Pierce to just 8 yards from 10 carries yesterday. Allen/Payne/Sweat will get all the attention, but the DL rotation all played a big part in that run defense. Ridgeway, Toohill and Obada all had strong plays against the run to shut it down— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 21, 2022
He was actually a 5th round pick by the Cowboys https://t.co/flQzbrDWDz— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 21, 2022
It's time to give Jack Del Rio some major credit. I was at FedEx when he was booed in the preseason. Many were upset at their approach to the LB position. Many were upset that we let Ioannidis and Settle go. But cheaper rotational players like Obada and Ridgeway has paid off.— Disco (@discoque5) November 21, 2022
Allen/Payne/Sweat— Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) November 21, 2022
*5 sacks
*6 tackles for loss
*7 QB hits
The most dominant Trio in the NFL pic.twitter.com/2quh3SPItW
Have been feeling this way for a while and Pro Football Reference just backed it up: The Commanders have the second-fewest missed tackles in the NFL; just 33 in their 11 games. Only the Giants are better (and they've played one fewer game)— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 21, 2022
This is crazy considering PFF has charged them with 63 missed tackles this year lol. Looking through the missed tackles I have no clue how they came up with 33 https://t.co/9NzabSEg21— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) November 21, 2022
.@Commanders secondary is becoming a No Fly Zone! Lots of playmakers in Fuller; Curl; and a rising star in @_Dfoe5 Welcome to the NFC East race! Let’s play ball! #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/E3ZARFtiqv— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 21, 2022
There are 10 Commander defenders on the football bro lol pic.twitter.com/0krc8sEZTV— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) November 21, 2022
PFF's highest graded Commanders from yesterday's win:— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) November 21, 2022
- Jonathan Allen: 90.2
- Brian Robinson: 86.0
- Montez Sweat: 84.0
- Kendall Fuller: 82.8
- Kamren Curl: 82.0
I’m surprised Darrick Forrest isn’t here, can you share what his PFF grade was yesterday?— Owen Kidd (@OKiddVT) November 21, 2022
68.5. That’s above average and is still a good grade.— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) November 21, 2022
We don’t grade tipped INTs very high. It was a great catch but it was all because of St. Juste. Allowed a catch and then missed a tackle that was taken back because of an offensive penalty but we still grade it
I mean there are tipped ints and then plays like the one Forrest made where he lays out, scoops the ball off the turf and lands in bounds. Surely not all tipped ints are graded equally in the system, are they?— Liberal420lool (@liberal420lol69) November 21, 2022
They aren't but they won't be graded as highly as an INT when you're in primary coverage. Forrest's INT was graded higher than a usual one— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) November 21, 2022
We got this dude off of waivers after Dallas cut him. He’s 23 years old and he is under contract until 2025. What a huge pickup by this front office. https://t.co/WhmQqsgFhI— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) November 21, 2022
Commanders PFF offensive grades week 11. Logan Thomas had his best game of the season as did Brian Robinson #HTTC pic.twitter.com/ztbY8eIwGd— Josh Cohen (@jcohen710) November 21, 2022
This is wild.— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 21, 2022
Commanders dropped passes in Carson Wentz's six games: 13
Commanders dropped passes in Taylor Heinicke's five games: 0
I’m stating the obvious but I have never heard the question asked to Rivera or Turner? TH operates better with tempo. Why don’t they use it earlier in games to get him comfortable? @john_keim @JPFinlayNBCS @PeteHaileyNBCS @BenStandig @Sam4TR— Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) November 21, 2022
We've brought it up to Scott and Taylor. Even though going up tempo earlier might help Taylor, it seems like they worry it could compromise the formula that's working pretty well (ball control, rest the defense, etc).— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 21, 2022
Here are the three times they've addressed it: pic.twitter.com/dRUGFJU16E
The most low key gangster move in pro football continues pic.twitter.com/nPbHUWxLW6— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 21, 2022
Kyle Pitts will miss this week as well. Everything coming up Commanders. https://t.co/kXwuNzVJpN— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 21, 2022
#Falcons make a flurry of moves, including placing TE Kyle Pitts and DT Ta'Quon Graham on IR.— Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) November 21, 2022
DT Jaleel Johnson was claimed off waivers. Atlanta still has an open roster spot. https://t.co/Ltaj7TPE9u
BREAKING NEWS— Will Compton (@_willcompton) November 22, 2022
I am signing with the @AtlantaFalcons
Year 10 is officially underway pic.twitter.com/ZbknECugHx
Rivera said he feels momentum building in the fan base. "I stopped to get gas today and I had 5 people come up to me and congratulate me. It's a cool thing. ... There had to be 10,000 Commander fans [in Houston]. That was amazing and our players mentioned it and talked about it."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 21, 2022
The Commanders are 5-1 since Ron Rivera said,— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) November 21, 2022
“Quarterback” pic.twitter.com/PEkZSSKOo8
KUDOS to Scott Turner! This NEEDS to be said...— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 21, 2022
He's completely changed his offense (one that Ryan Fitzpatrick said did NOT cater to who was under center) and is now using a LOT of 12 personnel, running the football, controlling TOP and not asking his QB to do too much!
Ron Rivera showed us his Air Jordans today.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 21, 2022
This is what happens when you win 5 out of 6 games. pic.twitter.com/TXP652TfFS
As @BenStandig noted near the end of the Zoom presser (and I agree), Ron Rivera is borderline giddy right now. Joking around, showing off his shoes. Knows there's more work to be done but is proud of how the Commanders are progressing pic.twitter.com/FwVBTvjWwR— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 21, 2022
Don't forget, this weekend is a black jersey game. Wear black if ya got it but don't replace any lucky apparel. #HTTC #LeftHandUp pic.twitter.com/jkZdhpqn6T— Jubs09 ⓦ (@JamesJubane) November 21, 2022
Zach Wilson feels like the Jets defense let down the offense pic.twitter.com/5N6LBf7yDM— Ballsack Sports (@BallsackSports) November 21, 2022
For the first time, #Jets coach Robert Saleh left the door open for a QB change, saying all options are on the table. Zach Wilson has been informed his job is up in the air.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2022
Here were some of the quotes from one of Sanchez' worst games as a rookie where they lost to the Bills when he threw 5 ints. Compare this to yesterday https://t.co/9v5sL9Y7LF pic.twitter.com/KRkilsntoS— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) November 21, 2022
“I have zero sympathy for @ZachWilson. Like, less than zero.”@JOEL9ONE minced zero words about the way the @nyjets QB handled his business in New England on Sunday.— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) November 21, 2022
pic.twitter.com/UU2WntCcr0
.@danorlovsky7 reacts to Zach Wilson's comments on if he felt the Jets' offense let the defense down:— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 21, 2022
"The comments were pathetic and they reek of insecurity. ... He pointed fingers at everyone else but himself." pic.twitter.com/1Z7JyjEiBw
In 2021, Zach Wilson had the worst completion percentage in the NFL at 55.6%.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) November 21, 2022
In 2022, through 11 weeks, Zach Wilson has the worst completion percentage in the NFL at 55.6%.
I imagine more folks now rate the 49ers as the NFC's best. Can't really argue against it.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 22, 2022
It's still weird to me that the players have no idea exactly how much time is left at the end of the game. Is there an actual reason why soccer didn't evolve when the ability to stop-and-start clocks was invented 100 years ago?— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 21, 2022
Hand dance pic.twitter.com/i09tszaOlK— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) November 17, 2022
