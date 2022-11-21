Ron Rivera Presser: Chase Young has been activated; but he’ll be on a snap count when he returns

Ron Rivera
LIVE: HC Ron Rivera meets with the media on Victory Monday https://t.co/p9D6g4GZUY— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 21, 2022
Chase Young:
Chase Young has been activated to the 53-man roster.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 21, 2022
Chase Young is activated, meaning he'll be on the 53-man roster going forward. That doesn't mean he'll play Sunday — "We want to him consistently cut it loose," Ron Rivera says — but he can debut when he's ready— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 21, 2022
Ron Rivera says he anticipates Chase Young playing 12-16 snaps whenever he returns and then eventually ramping up to mid 20 to mid 30s.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 21, 2022
Need to correct the mistakes:
Rivera: "We're trying not to let winning overshadow the things we need to get corrected."— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 21, 2022
Team can ascend:
Rivera said the team has the ability to ascend to another level.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 21, 2022
Taylor Heinicke:
Ron Rivera notes that Taylor Heinicke is often "hyper" on during a game:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 21, 2022
"The dude is just constantly going."
Rivera on Heinicke: "When he's come in he's done some pretty amazing things."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 21, 2022
Rivera: Heinicke knows what his position is but also what an opportunity is.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 21, 2022
Rivera also mentioned that every time Taylor comes in, something good happens
Heinicke buy Jordans for different groups on the team:
Ron Rivera is pro-Taylor Heinicke buying himself and his teammates Jordans after victories. Even says the defense is starting to clamor for some. Added Rivera, under his breath: "It's better than beer"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 21, 2022
Ron Rivera likes the Taylor Heinicke bit about buying Jordans after wins, and now buying some for teammates. Rivera started to say something, stopped, then said, "I was going to say it's better than beer."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 21, 2022
The defensive players now want some Jordans. Rivera broke out his own J's
Rivera Js!:
Ron Rivera showed us his Air Jordans today.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 21, 2022
This is what happens when you win 5 out of 6 games.
Ron Rivera breaking out his own Js! (h/t @Sam4TR) pic.twitter.com/GeJW1hzIkn— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) November 21, 2022
Fan Support:
Ron Rivera praising fan support, both in the community and on Sunday in Houston. Said he got gas this morning and five fans came up to him to congratulate him on the win/team's recent success— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) November 21, 2022
Rivera said he feels momentum building in the fan base. "I stopped to get gas today and I had 5 people come up to me and congratulate me. It's a cool thing. ... There had to be 10,000 Commander fans [in Houston]. That was amazing and our players mentioned it and talked about it."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 21, 2022
Jonathan Allen/Daron Payne:
Rivera thinks that both Jon Allen and Daron Payne deserve to have more light shed on them for the way they're playing this season.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 21, 2022
Wes Schweitzer cleared!:
Wes Schweitzer has cleared concussion protocol and will begin working off to the side this week. Commanders will use that to evaluate his conditioning and see where he's at— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 21, 2022
J.D. McKissic:
Rivera said J.D. McKissic (neck) will be re-examined "in a few weeks" but they put him on IR over the weekend because his treatment will take a bit of time.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 21, 2022
Carson Wentz:
Ron Rivera said he'll meet with head athletic trainer Al Bellamy later today to see where they're at with Carson Wentz's recovery and timetable to return to practice.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 21, 2022
