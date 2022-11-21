All aTwitter: 21 November 2022 - Another Victory Monday

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Commanders win for 5th time in 6 games. They're 6-5 and over .500 for the first time since Week 1.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 20, 2022
Gibson and Robinson combined for 129 yards and #Commanders defense held the Texans to 148 yards and 10 points. Fuller's pick-six on second play of game set the tone for the day.
HELLOOOO @KeFu11er— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 20, 2022
#WASvsHOU FOX pic.twitter.com/bBbKz1wHCU
Curtco with the score ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 20, 2022
#WASvsHOU FOX pic.twitter.com/pHy2eG1MRe
3rd and 2 - BRob just wants it more! pic.twitter.com/pK9kZaWQuS— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 20, 2022
Look at Bobby McCain launch himself into a crowd and completely blow up this run play. Serious toughness pic.twitter.com/6EFhURlbt4— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 21, 2022
Shout out @Benj_Juice for the assist https://t.co/zfdkPzmOMJ— Darrick Forrest Jr. (@_Dfoe5) November 20, 2022
D-Foe with all the cellys #WASvsHOU | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/YuW1RrwL40— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 20, 2022
Darrick Forrest on Washington’s defense: “I got four lions in front of me just hunting, and I’m just waiting.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 20, 2022
️ YOU HEARD HIM— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 20, 2022
️ https://t.co/y6hoxSIFNo pic.twitter.com/SKUIrjhwlC
FedEx Field is a dreadful environment and road fans take it over on a weekly basis, as we all know. Well, looks like Commanders supporters did that at NRG Stadium today. Here's a screengrab from after Kendall Fuller's TD pic.twitter.com/Pkwa05KZn6— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 21, 2022
The D-line lead the way with 5 sacks on the day— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 20, 2022
Notes from the Week 11 W
Everybody eats— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 20, 2022
#WASvsHOU FOX pic.twitter.com/YdKuZH4kNc
Anotha one for 9⃣0⃣— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 20, 2022
#WASvsHOU FOX pic.twitter.com/d4x9s7qPRG
Defense making a statement early— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 20, 2022
#WASvsHOU FOX pic.twitter.com/duLA2cbqcQ
1st sack of the day from @jonallen93_— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 20, 2022
#WASvsHOU FOX pic.twitter.com/Dlkv1fEQXq
My GOODNESS Jon Allen!!! Absolutely abuses the Guard pic.twitter.com/us2jhB0uVx— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 20, 2022
Here are all five of Washington’s sacks on Davis Mills.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 21, 2022
Last year, Rivera was critical of guys freelancing and not playing together up front. Now — look at the games they’re running to get to the QB. pic.twitter.com/FEOeBP7GPw
Washington needs to do everything in their power to keep Daron Payne. It will cost a lot of money.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 20, 2022
Pairing Payne and Allen together for years to come would be huge for this defense.
Sources are telling me there will be some very good Commanders PFF grades on defense tomorrow— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) November 21, 2022
OMG!!! Ridgeway with the Suplex…like legit Wrestling suplex move here.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 20, 2022
No place in the game for this! pic.twitter.com/lcWxphNQLn
Joey Slye is 3/3 today (25, 24, 44) and 7/7 this calendar week with a couple of 50+ yarders. He's made 11 consecutive field goal attempts. #Commanders— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 20, 2022
Our guy.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 20, 2022
Another chapter in Taylor’s incredible story. pic.twitter.com/von1VDrh1k
Words, I'm guessing, few have said in the last 20 years or so about being a starting QB for Washington: pic.twitter.com/PPXqj1NCep— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 20, 2022
another one for the collection pic.twitter.com/d32EseJhlg— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 20, 2022
Taylor Heinicke said he's going to buy the tight ends Air Jordans this week. Wants to reward them for their blocking— John Keim (@john_keim) November 20, 2022
Honestly kinda a hard game to analyze. They were just simply the better team in every category. Reminiscent of 2017 vs. Raiders. Defense was stellar, Allen is an All-Pro, and Payne isn’t far off. Fuller has revived himself, and the rest of secondary is balling. On to ATL.— Eric Sully (@CommandersRealm) November 20, 2022
The 2022 #Commanders have become what the 2021 Washington Football Team was supposed to be: a team that wins with a very good defense, a solid running game and a gutsy and capable quarterback who can shift into baller mode and is loved by his teammates.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) November 20, 2022
Lovie Smith's presser seems like it was a real blast. Sorry to have missed it pic.twitter.com/KgAQCc6LHO— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 21, 2022
They are tearing up the end zone here at NRG Stadium. Guess they decided the Texans didn't need it. pic.twitter.com/9S3Bg6Jkx4— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 21, 2022
Sean Taylor’s brother Gabe checking in for Week 11 #WASvsHOU | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/uLAYtO9u0n— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 20, 2022
2020 Commanders DRAFT— Disco (@discoque5) November 20, 2022
Chase Young
Antonio Gibson
Saahdiq Charles
Antonio Gandy-Golden
Keith Ismael
Khaleke Hudson
Kamren Curl*
James Smith-Williams
2021 DRAFT
Jamin Davis
Sam Cosmi
Ben St. Juste
Dyami Brown
John Bates
Darrick Forrest
Cam Cheeseman
Shaka Toney
Dax Mine
EVERY TEAM IN THE EAST MAY MAKE THE PLAYOFFS pic.twitter.com/549yivsHkM— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 15, 2022
The Commanders next 4 games are all against teams they're competing for a playoff spot with. Major implications.#HTTC— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) November 20, 2022
Time stamp checks out - great prognostication. https://t.co/U9i4yzVQTy— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) November 21, 2022
#Steelers WR George Pickens was ejected for this hit on Tyler Boyd after he recovered an onside kick: pic.twitter.com/OfGVDgl6of— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 21, 2022
Philly has the whiniest sports media group in the entire country. Maybe world. https://t.co/ziztvuInox— Marshall (@EstCommand) November 20, 2022
Anyone notice the blatant facemask against Matt Ryan that wasn't called on the Eagles today— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) November 21, 2022
If it's called the Eagles almost certainly lose..... funny they don't seem to be complaining about that too much
Easily the most unlikable coach in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/e3MbOJjoOJ— Kevin (@Daboys_22) November 20, 2022
The defense should take Zach Wilson on a walk pic.twitter.com/S1NTKgHlh3— Will Compton (@_willcompton) November 21, 2022
What if Carson Wentz, but also much worse, and in New York ... https://t.co/HcOueS6uJf— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) November 21, 2022
When you’re getting paid $250 million to be 3-7pic.twitter.com/j9mB66iIzM— PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) November 21, 2022
The 8-1 Vikings just had their game switched off CBS, that's gotta be worth 3 losses— Reese Waters (@reesewaters) November 20, 2022
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...