All aTwitter: 21 November 2022 - Another Victory Monday

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Commanders win for 5th time in 6 games. They're 6-5 and over .500 for the first time since Week 1.



Gibson and Robinson combined for 129 yards and #Commanders defense held the Texans to 148 yards and 10 points. Fuller's pick-six on second play of game set the tone for the day. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 20, 2022

3rd and 2 - BRob just wants it more! pic.twitter.com/pK9kZaWQuS — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 20, 2022

Look at Bobby McCain launch himself into a crowd and completely blow up this run play. Serious toughness pic.twitter.com/6EFhURlbt4 — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 21, 2022

Darrick Forrest on Washington’s defense: “I got four lions in front of me just hunting, and I’m just waiting.” — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 20, 2022

FedEx Field is a dreadful environment and road fans take it over on a weekly basis, as we all know. Well, looks like Commanders supporters did that at NRG Stadium today. Here's a screengrab from after Kendall Fuller's TD pic.twitter.com/Pkwa05KZn6 — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 21, 2022

The D-line lead the way with 5 sacks on the day



Notes from the Week 11 W — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 20, 2022

Defense making a statement early



#WASvsHOU FOX pic.twitter.com/duLA2cbqcQ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 20, 2022

My GOODNESS Jon Allen!!! Absolutely abuses the Guard pic.twitter.com/us2jhB0uVx — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 20, 2022

Here are all five of Washington’s sacks on Davis Mills.



Last year, Rivera was critical of guys freelancing and not playing together up front. Now — look at the games they’re running to get to the QB. pic.twitter.com/FEOeBP7GPw — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 21, 2022

Washington needs to do everything in their power to keep Daron Payne. It will cost a lot of money.



Pairing Payne and Allen together for years to come would be huge for this defense. — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 20, 2022

Sources are telling me there will be some very good Commanders PFF grades on defense tomorrow — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) November 21, 2022

OMG!!! Ridgeway with the Suplex…like legit Wrestling suplex move here.



No place in the game for this! pic.twitter.com/lcWxphNQLn — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 20, 2022

Joey Slye is 3/3 today (25, 24, 44) and 7/7 this calendar week with a couple of 50+ yarders. He's made 11 consecutive field goal attempts. #Commanders — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 20, 2022

Our guy.



Another chapter in Taylor’s incredible story. pic.twitter.com/von1VDrh1k — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 20, 2022

Words, I'm guessing, few have said in the last 20 years or so about being a starting QB for Washington: pic.twitter.com/PPXqj1NCep — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 20, 2022

another one for the collection pic.twitter.com/d32EseJhlg — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 20, 2022

Taylor Heinicke said he's going to buy the tight ends Air Jordans this week. Wants to reward them for their blocking — John Keim (@john_keim) November 20, 2022

Honestly kinda a hard game to analyze. They were just simply the better team in every category. Reminiscent of 2017 vs. Raiders. Defense was stellar, Allen is an All-Pro, and Payne isn’t far off. Fuller has revived himself, and the rest of secondary is balling. On to ATL. — Eric Sully (@CommandersRealm) November 20, 2022

The 2022 #Commanders have become what the 2021 Washington Football Team was supposed to be: a team that wins with a very good defense, a solid running game and a gutsy and capable quarterback who can shift into baller mode and is loved by his teammates. — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) November 20, 2022

Lovie Smith's presser seems like it was a real blast. Sorry to have missed it pic.twitter.com/KgAQCc6LHO — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 21, 2022

They are tearing up the end zone here at NRG Stadium. Guess they decided the Texans didn't need it. pic.twitter.com/9S3Bg6Jkx4 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 21, 2022

2020 Commanders DRAFT



Chase Young

Antonio Gibson

Saahdiq Charles

Antonio Gandy-Golden

Keith Ismael

Khaleke Hudson

Kamren Curl*

James Smith-Williams



2021 DRAFT



Jamin Davis

Sam Cosmi

Ben St. Juste

Dyami Brown

John Bates

Darrick Forrest

Cam Cheeseman

Shaka Toney

Dax Mine — Disco (@discoque5) November 20, 2022

EVERY TEAM IN THE EAST MAY MAKE THE PLAYOFFS pic.twitter.com/549yivsHkM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 15, 2022

The Commanders next 4 games are all against teams they're competing for a playoff spot with. Major implications.#HTTC — Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) November 20, 2022

Time stamp checks out - great prognostication. https://t.co/U9i4yzVQTy — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) November 21, 2022

#Steelers WR George Pickens was ejected for this hit on Tyler Boyd after he recovered an onside kick: pic.twitter.com/OfGVDgl6of — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 21, 2022

Philly has the whiniest sports media group in the entire country. Maybe world. https://t.co/ziztvuInox — Marshall (@EstCommand) November 20, 2022

Anyone notice the blatant facemask against Matt Ryan that wasn't called on the Eagles today



If it's called the Eagles almost certainly lose..... funny they don't seem to be complaining about that too much — Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) November 21, 2022

Easily the most unlikable coach in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/e3MbOJjoOJ — Kevin (@Daboys_22) November 20, 2022

The defense should take Zach Wilson on a walk pic.twitter.com/S1NTKgHlh3 — Will Compton (@_willcompton) November 21, 2022

What if Carson Wentz, but also much worse, and in New York ... https://t.co/HcOueS6uJf — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) November 21, 2022

When you’re getting paid $250 million to be 3-7pic.twitter.com/j9mB66iIzM — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) November 21, 2022

The 8-1 Vikings just had their game switched off CBS, that's gotta be worth 3 losses — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) November 20, 2022

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed: