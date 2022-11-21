What are the odds? Washington opens as home favorites against the Atlanta Falcons

The Washington Commanders were 5-5 coming into Week 11, and were 3-point road favorites against the Houston Texans. Washington easily handled the worst team in the NFL, winning 23-10. That win gets them to 6-5, and they are still in the playoff hunt.

Washington goes back to FedEx Field this week after playing two straight road games. They host the 5-6 Atlanta Falcons who beat the Chicago Bears 27-24 yesterday. DraftKings Sportsbook has the opening line at -3 for Washington, and a 42 1/2 points O/U.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds:

Point spread: Commanders -3

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Commanders -165, Falcons +140