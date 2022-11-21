NFL Week 11 ‘Monday Night Football’ in Mexico City: San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals picks

Week 11 of the 2022 season is almost complete, and the Washington Commanders have won 5 of their last 6 games. The Eagles pulled a win out of their tailfeathers after looking nothing like a 9-1 team for most of the game. The Giants got blown out by the Lions, while the Cowboys embarrassed Kirk Cousins and the Vikings. The NFC East is the most competitive division in the league, and the Commanders are finally in the mix.

Tonight’s game is an NFC West matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals. This will be the first International Monday Night Football game in NFL history, and is the final international game of this year’s series. These two teams actually faced off at this same venue 17 years ago! The 49ers look like they are on the rise, and will be competing with the Seattle Seahawks for the division title. The Arizona Cardinals will be starting our old friend Colt McCoy again tonight, as starter Kyler Murray deals with a hamstring injury.

Injury report:

Saturday’s injury report for Cardinals-49ers.



Kyler Murray is listed as questionable and Colt McCoy is a full go. pic.twitter.com/QKSgaBZIYR — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) November 19, 2022

Who: San Francisco 49ers (5-4) at Arizona Cardinals (4-6)

Where: Estadio Azteca | Mexico City, Mexico

When: November 21st, 2022, 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Joe Buck(play-by-play)

Troy Aikman(analyst)

Lisa Salters (sideline)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: 49ers -10, 43 1/2 O/U

Prediction: 49ers 24 - Cardinals 17

SB Nation Blogs: Niners Nation | Revenge of the Birds

