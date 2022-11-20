Ron Rivera Presser: “We’re going to go with Taylor Heinicke”

Ron Rivera
First half:
Rivera: there were a lot of positive things to build in the first half— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 20, 2022
The win:
Rivera on the win: pic.twitter.com/JGBsViKXZL— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 20, 2022
Taylor Heinicke:
Ron Rivera says "we're going to go with Taylor [Heinicke]" as the Commanders QB1 for now. pic.twitter.com/TZnaU2l6di— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) November 20, 2022
Ron Rivera: “We’re going to go with Taylor.”— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 20, 2022
Rivera said he spoke with Carson Wentz, and that he’ll work back toward being the backup. pic.twitter.com/jHChhZZhuA
“Quarterback.”— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 20, 2022
“Winning.”
Quite the bookend quotes to this whole saga. https://t.co/ZmRLfiriH5
Sam Howell:
Rivera said he briefly considered playing Sam Howell but decided they would run the ball.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 20, 2022
Taylor Heinicke
Being named starter:
"It's a special moment. It's something I've been working for my whole life. ... I just want to keep this thing rolling."— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) November 20, 2022
Taylor Heinicke on being named QB1: pic.twitter.com/bl5Mxc1DW4
Taylor Heinicke on being named QB1: pic.twitter.com/bl5Mxc1DW4

"It's a special moment. It's something I've been working for my whole life. ... I just want to keep this thing rolling."— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) November 20, 2022
Taylor Heinicke on being named QB1: pic.twitter.com/bl5Mxc1DW4
Officially official, starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders Taylor Heinicke says, “It means the world to me.” But in same response talked about getting better and acknowledged some points left on the field that they need to pick up moving forward. pic.twitter.com/pLK111RX1t— David Harrison (@DHarrison82) November 20, 2022
Taylor Heinicke seems to get emotional after being named the starting QB moving forward for the Commanders @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/rS8ero8rhc— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) November 20, 2022
Playing Houston after big win in Philly:
Heinicke at the podium. Said one of the main points for the team this week was that while the win vs. Philly was great, that feeling can all go away if they laid an egg against Houston. Wasn’t pretty, but they got the job done— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 20, 2022
Room for improvement:
Taylor Heinicke- “A win is a win, I’m proud of the guys, but there’s a lot of room for improvement”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 20, 2022
Tight ends getting Jordans this week:
Heinicke said the tight ends will be getting sneakers this week— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 20, 2022
Santa Heinicke gonna gift more sneakers. Last week the OL. This week the tight ends with a little something extra in their stockings.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 20, 2022
Jonathan Allen
Daron Payne:
Jonathan Allen said Daron Payne is hitting his stride and taking his game to another level.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 20, 2022
Allen on Daron Payne: “seeing him dominate, it makes me rise my game to his level.”— John Keim (@john_keim) November 20, 2022
Gotta finish games better:
Jon Allen said he liked how the line and defensive backs played but…— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 20, 2022
“We gotta finish games a little bit better than that.” pic.twitter.com/bGdjZ6LiSY
Winning:
Jon Allen: “I really only have fun when I win. … I hate losing more than I like winning.”— John Keim (@john_keim) November 20, 2022
Taylor Heinicke:
Allen on Heinicke starting: "Coach Saban used to always say the team decides the starting quarterback. Every time he comes in & plays the team rallies around him, the offense rallies around him. You can't really understand it, you can't really explain it. It just is what it is."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 20, 2022
Benjamin St-Juste
Injury:
St-Juste said he was probably a bit overdramatic on the fall. https://t.co/iDHc0qnPAw— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 20, 2022
Darrick Forrest
Washington’s defense:
Darrick Forrest on Washington’s defense: “I got four lions in front of me just hunting, and I’m just waiting.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 20, 2022
