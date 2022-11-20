The Washington Commanders defeat the Houston Texans 23-10

The Washington Commanders defeated the Houston Texans 23-10 and improve to 6-5 on the season. There was never any doubt that Washington was going to win after their defense set the tone with a Pick-6 in the 1st quarter. They rolled to a 20-0 lead at halftime, and didn’t look back.

3rd Quarter

Brandin Cooks sighting:

Cooks with a big play and he has the Texans in business. 45-yard gain. #HTTC — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) November 20, 2022

Daron Payne deflects a pass:

Daron Payne said, " LEFT HAND UP" #HTTC — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) November 20, 2022

John Ridgeway personal foul:

That's one way to tackle a guy, I suppose pic.twitter.com/GOjTrZKQKD — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 20, 2022

Sweat sack:

That's the fourth sack for the defense, second by Montez Sweat. After the most productive drive Houston has had all day, they're ending it with a field goal — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 20, 2022

No shutout:

The shutout is over. Texans make a 29-yarder. It's 20-3. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 20, 2022

Brian Robinson’s power:

Tremendous run by Brian Robinson on a play that was DOA at the snap. Got hit in backfield on 3rd and 2. Should've lost 3.



Broke two tackles and moved the chains for #Commanders. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 20, 2022

Jonathan Allen/Montez Sweat sack:

That's five sacks for Washington today, and another for Jonathan Allen. Houston punting again — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 20, 2022

They've been stopping Pierce on the ground even with two-deep safety looks. Also don't have to blitz to get pressure. That's the benefit of this DL. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 20, 2022

4th Quarter

4th down conversion:

Nice design on 4th and 1 conversion for Scott Turner and his guys. #Commanders faked jet action carry after running several today and countered the other way with Robinson. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 20, 2022

Field goal:

23-3. If you had a 20-point lead, take a drink. — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) November 20, 2022

Brandin Cooks sighting #2:

Brandin Cooks picks up the Texans' seventh first down of the game. Gain of 19 yards — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 20, 2022

Darrick Forrest INT:

Looks very close to an INT here by Darrick Forrest. pic.twitter.com/kguBhJzC1W — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 20, 2022

Benjamin St-Juste injury:

St-Juste down on the play after forcing an incompletion — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 20, 2022

St-Juste (ankle) questionable to return — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 20, 2022

Taylor Heinicke injury?:

Heinicke had a slight limp going off the field after that 3rd down, but from the replay looks like he had an offensive lineman stand on his foot — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 20, 2022

Davis Mills runs it in:

Texans TD. Davis Mills 4-yard run. XP away from a 23-10 game. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 20, 2022

John Bates blocking:

John Bates just absolutely mauled some dude about ten yards backwards on the Antonio Gibson run. Wow. — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 20, 2022

Antonio Gibson football IQ:

Antonio Gibson made a play that his coaches will appreciate and his fantasy football owners will loathe. Gave himself up with nothing but space between himself and the end zone. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 20, 2022