The Washington Commanders defeat the Houston Texans 23-10

The Washington Commanders defeated the Houston Texans 23-10 and improve to 6-5 on the season. There was never any doubt that Washington was going to win after their defense set the tone with a Pick-6 in the 1st quarter. They rolled to a 20-0 lead at halftime, and didn’t look back.
3rd Quarter
Brandin Cooks sighting:
Cooks with a big play and he has the Texans in business. 45-yard gain. #HTTC— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) November 20, 2022
Daron Payne deflects a pass:
Daron Payne said, " LEFT HAND UP" #HTTC— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) November 20, 2022
John Ridgeway personal foul:
That's one way to tackle a guy, I suppose pic.twitter.com/GOjTrZKQKD— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 20, 2022
Sweat sack:
Anotha one for 9⃣0⃣— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 20, 2022
That's the fourth sack for the defense, second by Montez Sweat. After the most productive drive Houston has had all day, they're ending it with a field goal— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 20, 2022
No shutout:
The shutout is over. Texans make a 29-yarder. It's 20-3.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 20, 2022
Brian Robinson’s power:
Tremendous run by Brian Robinson on a play that was DOA at the snap. Got hit in backfield on 3rd and 2. Should've lost 3.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 20, 2022
Broke two tackles and moved the chains for #Commanders.
Jonathan Allen/Montez Sweat sack:
Everybody eats— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 20, 2022
That's five sacks for Washington today, and another for Jonathan Allen. Houston punting again— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 20, 2022
They've been stopping Pierce on the ground even with two-deep safety looks. Also don't have to blitz to get pressure. That's the benefit of this DL.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 20, 2022
4th Quarter
4th down conversion:
Nice design on 4th and 1 conversion for Scott Turner and his guys. #Commanders faked jet action carry after running several today and countered the other way with Robinson.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 20, 2022
Field goal:
23-3. If you had a 20-point lead, take a drink.— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) November 20, 2022
Brandin Cooks sighting #2:
Brandin Cooks picks up the Texans' seventh first down of the game. Gain of 19 yards— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 20, 2022
Darrick Forrest INT:
Looks very close to an INT here by Darrick Forrest. pic.twitter.com/kguBhJzC1W— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 20, 2022
THE EFFORT ON THIS INT! @_Dfoe5— NFL (@NFL) November 20, 2022
Benjamin St-Juste injury:
St-Juste down on the play after forcing an incompletion— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 20, 2022
St-Juste (ankle) questionable to return— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 20, 2022
Taylor Heinicke injury?:
Heinicke had a slight limp going off the field after that 3rd down, but from the replay looks like he had an offensive lineman stand on his foot— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 20, 2022
Davis Mills runs it in:
Texans TD. Davis Mills 4-yard run. XP away from a 23-10 game.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 20, 2022
John Bates blocking:
John Bates just absolutely mauled some dude about ten yards backwards on the Antonio Gibson run. Wow.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 20, 2022
Antonio Gibson football IQ:
Antonio Gibson made a play that his coaches will appreciate and his fantasy football owners will loathe. Gave himself up with nothing but space between himself and the end zone.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 20, 2022
Antonio Gibson's football IQ has improved so much this year!— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 20, 2022
