The Washington Commanders dominate the Houston Texans in the first half 20-0

This is going well

By Scott Jennings
Washington Commanders v Houston Texans Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Houston Texans are the worst team in the NFL for a reason. Their offense has been non-existent, and their defense isn’t doing enough to stop Washington’s offense.

1st Quarter

Coin toss:

Heinicke almost picked off:

3 and out:

Pick 6!:

Defensive stop:

No offense:

Mandatory Kam Curl is good at football post:

Kenyon Green penalty:

Jahan Dotson end around:

Terry McLaurin slant:

Missed Jahan Dotson:

Rushing offense:

Jonathan Allen sack:

Brian Robinson:

Dameon Pierce:

2nd Quarter

Antonio Gibson stiff arm:

Texans penalty:

Logan “Soft fingers” Thomas:

Curtis Samuel TD:

Defense:

Sam Cosmi in the game:

Antonio Gibson:

Field goal:

Offense picking up:

Jonathan Allen dominating Kenyon Green:

Holding penalty on Trai Turner:

Taylor Heinicke —-> Terry McLaurin:

Logan Thomas is back!:

Big hit on Heinicke:

Field goal:

