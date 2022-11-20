The Washington Commanders dominate the Houston Texans in the first half 20-0

The Houston Texans are the worst team in the NFL for a reason. Their offense has been non-existent, and their defense isn’t doing enough to stop Washington’s offense.
Houston at the half:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 20, 2022
Net yards: 5
Pass yards: -1
First downs: 1
Third downs: 1-6
Penalties: 2 (15 yds)
Times sacked: 3
Negative plays: 6
1st Quarter
Coin toss:
The Commanders lose the toss and will get the ball first.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 20, 2022
Heinicke almost picked off:
Not a good ball. Bailed out by a drop. #HTTC— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) November 20, 2022
3 and out:
Three and out for Washington. Heinicke had an ugly pass that was nearly picked off had the DB not dropped it.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 20, 2022
Pick 6!:
COMMANDERS PICK-6!— NFL (@NFL) November 20, 2022
: #WASvsHOU on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/xtSPJ10JPU pic.twitter.com/qOKeyEMbQr
Said during the week Kendall Fuller has been playing really well these past few weeks. Shows up straight away here. Excellent read on the out, jumps it and takes it back to the house for a pick-6 pic.twitter.com/n5u5RjA8DB— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 20, 2022
CB Kendall Fuller has recorded an interception returned for a touchdown. It is Washington's first interception returned for a touchdown since Week 14 of the 2021 season.— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) November 20, 2022
Defensive stop:
So far, so good for the #Commanders defense as Toohill blows up a run and then they swarm on a tunnel screen on 3rd/15. Plus the pick-six.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 20, 2022
Gotta obviously keep up intensity to never allow #Texans to feel like they have chance.
No offense:
Heading into this Texans drive, both teams have combined for 11 plays and just one yard.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 20, 2022
Not a great start for either team's offense
Mandatory Kam Curl is good at football post:
Kam Curl is a sure tackler in the open field.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 20, 2022
Kenyon Green penalty:
Shocker: Kenyon Green with a penalty as he hog-tied Jon Allen on 3rd down.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 20, 2022
My bold prediction on @LOCommanders was two penalties and two sacks allowed by Green today.
Was taken one spot ahead of Jahan Dotson.
Jahan Dotson end around:
Dotson has to run that hard to the edge or cut up way earlier. The half measure of both doesnt do it— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 20, 2022
Terry McLaurin slant:
Terry McLaurin on a slant, you say? https://t.co/njC2L8YL6A— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 20, 2022
Missed Jahan Dotson:
Taylor Heinicke is frustrated after that one. He had Jahan Dotson on that, but just couldn't throw it on time. Tress Way punts.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 20, 2022
Rushing offense:
I liked Scott Turner running two end around tosses in each direction last drive to get Houston moving horizontally.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 20, 2022
Trying to soften up their interior which has been surprisingly stout so far.
Jonathan Allen sack:
This has been Allen's go-to pass rush move for a few years now, it's fantastic. This year he's been adding in a swim move to attack the outside shoulder of the LG too. Be ready for that later on— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 20, 2022
Brian Robinson:
Little tendency I'm noticing with Brian Robinson. He likes to cut these gap scheme runs to the back side. Not always an available option but he's found it a few times this season. Hits it here for a nice gain pic.twitter.com/JfOQh1pxaZ— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 20, 2022
Dameon Pierce:
Dameon Pierce, who entered this game as the sixth leading rusher, had five carries for -1 yard in the first quarter.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 20, 2022
Neither team's offense has been particularly exciting today, but holding a top 10 running back this season to negative yardage is what you want to see.
2nd Quarter
Antonio Gibson stiff arm:
Fantastic stiff arm by AG— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 20, 2022
Texans penalty:
Illegal contact penalty on the Texans gives Commanders an automatic first. Avoids a 3rd and short.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 20, 2022
Logan “Soft fingers” Thomas:
The announcer just said Logan Thomas had "soft fingers" on that catch. Strange description but it was a sweet play regardless— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 20, 2022
Curtis Samuel TD:
Curtis Samuel sprints in for the 10-yard score!— NFL (@NFL) November 20, 2022
: #WASvsHOU on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/xtSPJ1hMRU pic.twitter.com/Br3vLdLVso
Defense:
Back to back sacks and the Commanders fans in the stands are chanting DEFENSE. The few Texans fans in the stands are booing. Quite a game here— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 20, 2022
Back-to-back sacks from Daron Payne and Montez Sweat to force a Houston punt. Texans have -2 yards on offense— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 20, 2022
Washington clearly targeting the LG here. Payne doesn't usually align to this side, but with Allen subbed out for this play, Payne slides across. LG lunges at him, Payne beats him easily for the sack pic.twitter.com/ecnWLTWiTd— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 20, 2022
Defense making a statement early— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 20, 2022
#WASvsHOU FOX pic.twitter.com/duLA2cbqcQ
Washington’s D-line is having a day. Here are all three first-half sacks from Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Montez Sweat. pic.twitter.com/EgfSpZcrPe— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 20, 2022
Sam Cosmi in the game:
Sam Cosmi at RT now. https://t.co/COMt1Iv2g2— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 20, 2022
Antonio Gibson:
Texans safety bit hard on the TE sift, left a huge lane for Gibson to bounce his run outside pic.twitter.com/buLv90l64b— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 20, 2022
Field goal:
The Commanders' drive stalls out in the red zone and Joey Slye will come on to kick. And it's good. 17-0. Rivera declines a penalty that would have made it fourth-and-2 and just accepted the points.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 20, 2022
Offense picking up:
Washington had 41 combined yards on its first three drives.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 20, 2022
On the past two drives, both ending with points on the board, Washington put up 139 yards.
Jonathan Allen dominating Kenyon Green:
Jon Allen draws a holding penalty to negate a 3rd down conversion. This Texans LG is having a tough day pic.twitter.com/K2VO9G7PRx— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 20, 2022
Holding penalty on Trai Turner:
Commanders flagged for holding.— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 20, 2022
Taylor Heinicke —-> Terry McLaurin:
Not a bad route from McLaurin either... pic.twitter.com/swntef57N3— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 20, 2022
And then Taylor's best throw of the game. Was hit hard blindside after. https://t.co/F19a8p2U75— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 20, 2022
Logan Thomas is back!:
Juan Castillo told us last week that Logan Thomas was starting to resemble his old self as his health kept improving. This is already his best game of the season.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 20, 2022
Logan Thomas is having a really strong first half. Four receptions on five targets for 57 yards— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 20, 2022
Big hit on Heinicke:
Heinicke took a shot there throwing it away. Hesitant to run— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 20, 2022
Field goal:
Joey Slye's 24-yarder is good and that'll take us to 20-0 just before halftime.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 20, 2022
Loading comments...