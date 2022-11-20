Report: Washington plans to stick with Taylor Heinicke...until they don’t

Watching Carson Wentz run Washington’s offense was painful, and made you question every aspect of the team to try to figure out how it could all look so bad. He broke his right ring finger in a week 6 Thursday Night Football win over the Chicago Bears. Wentz went to IR and this has been Taylor Heinicke’s team ever since.

The Washington Commanders were 2-4 when Heinicke took over, and they went 3-1 during Heinicke’s 4 starts. Their only loss was after they gave up a 10 point lead to the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings. Washington’s huge upset win over the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football was the team’s best win in a long time, and looks like it cemented Heinicke as the starter going forward.

This is obviously Heinicke’s team, and you can see that by how they players support him, and how the fans chant his name. The team is just more fun to watch with him under center, and he can run the version of Scott Turner’s offense that actually moves the ball and scores points.

There were a few reports this morning saying Washington plans to stick with Heinicke, and when Wentz is cleared to return, he will assume the backup role that Sam Howell is playing now. Ian Rapoport adds in that a change back to Wentz could still happen if Heinicke struggles, but it’s unlikely at this point. John Keim reports that Rivera has talked to the team about the decision, and Carson Wentz has been informed that Heinicke is the starter.

This should lock in the draft pick compensation that Washington still owes the Indianapolis Colts next year to complete the Wentz trade. If he played more than 70% of the snaps on offense, the Colts would get Washington’s 2nd round pick in 2023, if he played less it drops down to their 3rd round pick.