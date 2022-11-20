NFL Week 11: Afternoon games open thread

The majority of Week 11's games were played at 1pm today, but we still have 3 games this afternoon, along with Sunday Night and Monday Night Football to fill your viewing schedule. CBS has two games and the game to watch this afternoon for he NFC is the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Minnesota Vikings. There is also an AFC North division game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over on Fox there is an AFC West matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos.
CBS
Dallas Cowboys @ Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 pm
Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 pm
FOX
Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos, 4:05 pm
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...