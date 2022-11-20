NFL Week 11: Sunday Night Football Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers

Week 11 is not over yet, and Sunday's games end with an AFC West rematch between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers lost the first game in Week 2, and need this win tonight if they want to have a shot at winning the division. They are currently two games behind the Chiefs, and will watch the division slip away with a loss tonight.
Who: Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)
Where: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA
When: November 20, 2022, 8:20 p.m.
TV: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Colinsworth (analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline)
Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Peacock, NFL Plus
DraftKings odds: Chiefs -5 1/2, 52 O/U
Prediction: Chiefs 27 - Chargers 23
SB Nation Blogs: Arrowhead Pride | Bolts from the Blue
