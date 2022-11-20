Washington Commanders vs Houston Texans Inactives

The Washington Commanders released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday. Three players were ruled out[LB Cole Holcomb(foot), RB J.D. McKissic (neck), TE Armani Rogers(knee/ankle)]. McKissic and Rogers were both placed on IR yesterday. They also listed 3 players as questionable [LB David Mayo(hamstring), CB Christian Holmes(hamstring), RB Jonathan Williams(knee)].

DE Chase Young was not activated by yesterday's 4 pm deadline, and will have to be activated by Wednesday to be available for the rest of the season.

Washington only elevated LB Nate Gerry. With Cole Holcomb and David Mayo both out again, depth and special teams was addressed here. They brought Jaret Patterson up last week, and not elevating him was a good sign for Jonathan Williams who is active and will be RB3 today.

With LB Cole Holcomb and David Mayo out, Washington will have a mix of players filling in for him. Expect Jamin Davis to be wearing the green dot again as he continues to grow in this defense. They also have Jon Bostic as LB2, along with Khaleke Hudson, De’Jon Harris, and Nate Gerry as depth.

Saahdiq Charles is active. Rookie G/T Chris Paul remains on the inactive list with Sam Cosmi active. Rachad Wildgoose remains in the doghouse and will be inactive, Bobby McCain will be playing the slot role again. Washington’s roster is currently at 51 players after placing McKissic and Rogers on IR, so they only needed to keep 4 players inactive today.

Washington Inactives

Texans Inactives