All aTwitter: 20 November 2022 - Gameday - Week 10 at the Texans

Darius Slay has always been a fan of McClaurin but this video of giving insight to their matchup on Monday was awesome. He says McClaurin is a top 10 WR in his book. #17 is gaining mad respect this year and I love it. @TheTerry_25 @1067theFan @bigplay24slay #HTTC pic.twitter.com/0eii5YZE9l — D-wight One (@DwightWilkins81) November 19, 2022

Record as starter from last 3 drafts



Herbert 20-21

Burrow 17-17

Lawrence 6-21

Z.Wilson 8-11

M.Jones 13-10

Fields 5-15

Tua 20-9

K.Murray 25-29

D.Jones 19-27



It’s hard to win. The NFL is the definition of parity. A lot of moving parts. Appreciate what this org is doing to compete pic.twitter.com/NHd4xu5SrQ — Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) November 19, 2022

I’ve heard a number of iterations of this story, but in all of them it was more than just a conversation lol. Kinda surprised Sproles acknowledged that Wentz was bummed the team was winning without him, but, yeah, that’s who Wentz is. https://t.co/qYrGk8LqMd — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) November 19, 2022

ESPN's Dan Graziano reports the #Raiders could release QB Derek Carr after the season to avoid paying the final three years of his contract.



I would imagine this could even put Davante Adams back in play if it happens too. #RaiderNation — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) November 19, 2022

NFL Live did a riveting segment on how the game is cyclical—and after evolving into a quick-strike league—scoring is down to a 13-year low. Yards per completion lowest since 1933. Young kids grow up covering WRs now. Nobody plays cage match football and it’s coming back. — Marshall (@EstCommand) November 19, 2022

Commanders LB Jamin Davis was fined $10,609 for unnecessary roughness against Philly. He grabbed Dallas Goedert’s face mask in the 4th quarter, but no penalty was called. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 19, 2022

They need some of these this weekend… https://t.co/lgc6Uv4TQb pic.twitter.com/Gd1PTcvADZ — Joe Hall (@HogFarmerJoe) November 19, 2022

Jameis opens up about how the Saints have treated him this season pic.twitter.com/FmKbbgEeeO — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) November 20, 2022

Why #Giants Saquon Barkley is the exception to rule of not giving second contracts to RBs.



Projecting fair terms of his next deal with @RealTannenbaum @corryjoel https://t.co/vxxD4UB4nC #NYGiants — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) November 19, 2022

For the Bills, the snow has created a major distraction. For the Browns, they'll just get on a bus and roll roughly 3.5 hours to Detroit. https://t.co/tglYc2Yn9J — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 19, 2022

