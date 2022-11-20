All aTwitter: 20 November 2022 - Gameday - Week 10 at the Texans

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Darius Slay has always been a fan of McClaurin but this video of giving insight to their matchup on Monday was awesome. He says McClaurin is a top 10 WR in his book. #17 is gaining mad respect this year and I love it. @TheTerry_25 @1067theFan @bigplay24slay #HTTC pic.twitter.com/0eii5YZE9l— D-wight One (@DwightWilkins81) November 19, 2022
Record as starter from last 3 drafts— Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) November 19, 2022
Herbert 20-21
Burrow 17-17
Lawrence 6-21
Z.Wilson 8-11
M.Jones 13-10
Fields 5-15
Tua 20-9
K.Murray 25-29
D.Jones 19-27
It’s hard to win. The NFL is the definition of parity. A lot of moving parts. Appreciate what this org is doing to compete pic.twitter.com/NHd4xu5SrQ
I’ve heard a number of iterations of this story, but in all of them it was more than just a conversation lol. Kinda surprised Sproles acknowledged that Wentz was bummed the team was winning without him, but, yeah, that’s who Wentz is. https://t.co/qYrGk8LqMd— Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) November 19, 2022
ESPN's Dan Graziano reports the #Raiders could release QB Derek Carr after the season to avoid paying the final three years of his contract.— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) November 19, 2022
I would imagine this could even put Davante Adams back in play if it happens too. #RaiderNation
NFL Live did a riveting segment on how the game is cyclical—and after evolving into a quick-strike league—scoring is down to a 13-year low. Yards per completion lowest since 1933. Young kids grow up covering WRs now. Nobody plays cage match football and it’s coming back.— Marshall (@EstCommand) November 19, 2022
Commanders LB Jamin Davis was fined $10,609 for unnecessary roughness against Philly. He grabbed Dallas Goedert’s face mask in the 4th quarter, but no penalty was called.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 19, 2022
They need some of these this weekend… https://t.co/lgc6Uv4TQb pic.twitter.com/Gd1PTcvADZ— Joe Hall (@HogFarmerJoe) November 19, 2022
Jameis opens up about how the Saints have treated him this season pic.twitter.com/FmKbbgEeeO— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) November 20, 2022
Why #Giants Saquon Barkley is the exception to rule of not giving second contracts to RBs.— Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) November 19, 2022
Projecting fair terms of his next deal with @RealTannenbaum @corryjoel https://t.co/vxxD4UB4nC #NYGiants
For the Bills, the snow has created a major distraction. For the Browns, they'll just get on a bus and roll roughly 3.5 hours to Detroit. https://t.co/tglYc2Yn9J— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 19, 2022
How to describe #Thailand’s current vibe in one — absolutely glorious — photograph. pic.twitter.com/E8oDh4AW3H— Bob Van Es (@BobVanEs) November 18, 2022
