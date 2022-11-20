Commanders vs. Texans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Washington Commanders opened as 2 1/2-point road favorites against the Houston Texans. That line has has inched up to 3, but the O/U went from 40 1/2 to 41. Washington cracked 30 points for the first time last week thanks to the Eagles fumbling near the end zone as time ran out on Monday Night Football.
The win over the Eagles was Washington’s biggest of the season, and will hopefully give them the momentum they need for the final seven games of the season. They go from the No. 1 team in the league on Monday night to the worst team in the league when they visit the Texans today. Washington faces another terrible run defense this week, and will look to run the ball early and often.
Injury Report
Washington Commanders vs Houston Texans Friday Injury Report https://t.co/0RSeQYrsGT— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 18, 2022
Matchup: Washington Commanders (5-5) @ Houston Texans (1-7-1)
Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 20 | 1 p.m. ET
Location: NRG Stadium | Houston, Texas
TELEVISION: FOX
Chris Myers (play-by-play)
Robert Smith (analyst)
Jen Hale (sideline)
(via 506sports)
RADIO:
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
London Fletcher (analysis)
Sirius XM NFL
Washington: Sirius 138, XM/SXM 381, Internet 831
Houston: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 812
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington -3, O/U 41
Prediction: Washington 23 - Houston 16
Washington Commanders 2022 Schedule
- Week 1: Sunday, September 11th vs Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00pm (FOX) W 28-22
- Week 2: Sunday, September 18th @ Detroit Lions 1:00pm (FOX) L 35-26
- Week 3: Sunday, September 25th vs Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm (FOX) L 24-8
- Week 4: Sunday, October 2nd @ Dallas Cowboys 1:00pm (FOX) L 25-10
- Week 5: Sunday, October 9th vs Tennessee Titans 1:00pm (CBS) L 21-17
- Week 6: Thursday, October 13th @ Chicago Bears 8:20pm (Amazon Prime) W 12-7
- Week 7: Sunday, October 23rd vs Green Bay Packers 1:00pm (FOX) W 23-21
- Week 8: Sunday, October 30th @ Indianapolis Colts 4:25pm (FOX) W 17-16
- Week 9: Sunday, November 6th vs Minnesota Vikings 1:00pm (FOX) L 20-17
- Week 10: Monday, November 14th @ Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 pm (ABC/ESPN) W 32-21
- Week 11: Sunday, November 20th @ Houston Texans 1:00pm (FOX)
- Week 12: Sunday, November 27th vs Atlanta Falcons 1:00pm (FOX)
- Week 13: Sunday, December 4th @ New York Giants
- Week 14: BYE
- Week 15: Saturday/Sunday, December 17th/18th vs New York Giants
- Week 16: Saturday, December 24th @ San Francisco 49ers 4:05pm (CBS)
- Week 17: Sunday, January 1st vs Cleveland Browns 1:00pm (FOX)
- Week 18: Saturday/Sunday, January 7th/8th vs Dallas Cowboys
