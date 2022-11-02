Report: Criminal investigation into Washington Commanders over allegations of financial improprieties opened in Virginia

ESPN is reporting that the U.S. attorney's office in the Eastern District of Virginia has opened a criminal investigation into allegations that the Washington Commanders engaged in financial improprieties. These allegations originated from the House Committee on Oversight and Reforms investigation into Dan Snyder and the team. That investigation led to a letter to the Federal Trade Commission and further investigations in Virginia and Washington .D.C.

Dan and Tanya Snyder announced today that they have hired Bank of America Securities to look into all options for the sale of the team. That included minority stakes and the sale of the entire franchise. The NFL is still conducting their second investigation into Snyder and the franchise. This one is led by Mary Jo White and includes new allegations of sexual misconduct that directly implicated Dan Snyder, along with the financial improprieties allegations made by former employee Jason Friedman during the House Oversight Committee's investigation.

The U.S. attorney's office in the Eastern District of Virginia has opened a criminal investigation into allegations that the Commanders engaged in financial improprieties, sources confirmed to ESPN.



More: https://t.co/ocLy9Jq2nW pic.twitter.com/qhtrLOkAEt — ESPN (@espn) November 2, 2022

Washington Commanders attorney John Brownlee issued a statement about ESPN's latest report on the team: