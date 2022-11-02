Washington Commanders vs Minnesota Vikings Wednesday Injury Report

The Washington Commanders practiced today and the big story(besides the Snyders preparing for a sale of the team) was the the return of Chase Young to the practice field. He is only doing individual drills with his position group to start the week, and Ron Rivera said they would continue to evaluate him throughout the week. It’s unlikely that he plays this week. The team has 21 days to activate him and get him back on the playing field.

Washington is dealing with several players who have missed time due to injuries. Jahan Dotson continues to deal with a month-long hamstring injury. Two of Washington’s top LBs are dealing with injuries. The TE room continues to work their way back to being healthy enough to all be available on gameday. And a RB showed up on today’s report with an injury that ended his season last year.

DNP

WR Jahan Dotson - The Commanders 1st round rookie has missed the last four weeks with a hamstring injury. He continues to miss practice after tweaking the hammy two weeks ago.

LB Cole Holcomb - Holcomb showed up on the injury report last week with a foot sprain and didn’t play vs the Colts.

LB David Mayo - Mayo got playing time last week due to Holcomb’s injury. but now misses practice due to a hamstring injury.

RB J.D. McKissic - Washington’s #3 RB missed the last 6 games of the 2021 season due to a bad concussion/neck injury. Missing today’s practice with a neck injury is concerning.

Limited

TE Logan Thomas - Thomas came back from an ACL tear, but is now dealing with a calf injury. He was limited today and practicing with a brace on his knee.

TE Cole Turner - The rookie TE is in the concussion protocol after leaving the game on Sunday

Full

DT Jonathan Allen - Shows up on the injury report with a knee injury but was full today

C Tyler Larsen - Washington’s starting center practiced fully today despite being listed with a back injury.

Not Listed

WR Dyami Brown - Missed the last two games only played 3 snaps n offense 3 weeks ago. Brown had his breakout game 4 weeks ago with 105 yards and two TDs, but a groin injury has kept him sidelined since.

RG Saahdiq Charles - Missed practice last week with a flu-like illness, but was active as a reserve while Trai Turner started at RG.

RT Sam Cosmi - He had thumb surgery a month ago, but was active for the last two games. He didn’t play a snap, and still has a club on his hand for game days.

RB Jonathan Williams - Injured his knee 4 weeks ago. He didn’t have an injury designation going into Colts game, but was a healthy scratch.