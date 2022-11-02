 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Washington D.C. Metro Police announce arrest in shooting of Brian Robinson

By Scott Jennings
Washington Commanders v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson was shot twice during an attempted carjacking in Washington D.C. on August 28th. He fought back against the two assailants and was shot in the knee and glute. Robinson was set to have a starting role on the team, but that was put on hold during his recovery. Robinson was placed on the Reserve/NFI list and missed the first 4 games of the season. Since returning he has 54 carries for 175 yards, and 2 receptions for 13 yards. He got his first, and only, NFL TD in his 2nd game against the Chicago Bears.

Washington D.C. Metro Police have been searching for the suspects in the shooting since it occurred. We’ve finally got an update, and one of the suspects has been apprehended. Police say the suspect, who is 17 years old, has been charged with Assault with Attempt to Rob while Armed (Gun). The arrest was made with the assistance of the ATF. There are still two other suspects at large, and police released a video to help identify them and make another arrest to help close this case.

