Washington D.C. Metro Police announce arrest in shooting of Brian Robinson

Washington Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson was shot twice during an attempted carjacking in Washington D.C. on August 28th. He fought back against the two assailants and was shot in the knee and glute. Robinson was set to have a starting role on the team, but that was put on hold during his recovery. Robinson was placed on the Reserve/NFI list and missed the first 4 games of the season. Since returning he has 54 carries for 175 yards, and 2 receptions for 13 yards. He got his first, and only, NFL TD in his 2nd game against the Chicago Bears.

Washington D.C. Metro Police have been searching for the suspects in the shooting since it occurred. We’ve finally got an update, and one of the suspects has been apprehended. Police say the suspect, who is 17 years old, has been charged with Assault with Attempt to Rob while Armed (Gun). The arrest was made with the assistance of the ATF. There are still two other suspects at large, and police released a video to help identify them and make another arrest to help close this case.

More on D.C. police on Wednesday announcing that a 17-year-old male juvenile had been arrested in relation to the August shooting of Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr.https://t.co/NLhKmu48CT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2022

Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department make an arrest in the involvement of the shooting and attempted robbery of Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. They are still looking for two more suspects. @wusa9 #HTTC



More: https://t.co/nYHQ0fgr0M pic.twitter.com/5IIsnFtSex — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) November 2, 2022

MPD announces an arrest in an Assault With Intent to Rob while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on 8/28/22, in the 1000 blk of H St, NE.



Thanks for all who assisted in making DC safer with this arrest!



Release: https://t.co/7ubF5D6xWD



Video: https://t.co/v1l0gQtxA0 pic.twitter.com/rPD3ULyIKv — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 2, 2022