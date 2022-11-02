Ron Rivera and Chase Young speak to the media after practice

Ron Rivera
The Snyders exploring a sale of the team:
Ron Rivera on the Snyder/ownership news: pic.twitter.com/eeZwIE3NQ7— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 2, 2022
Rivera on the news: "I don't know what that's all about, but I do know that we play the Vikings on Sunday. That's an ownership question."— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 2, 2022
Chase Young:
Rivera said Chase Young looked good today. It's probably jumping the gun to say that he plays on Sunday, but they want to see how he reacts tomorrow— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 2, 2022
Rivera said Chase Young looked good. "Quick and spry". Probably too soon to say he plays Sunday— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 2, 2022
Could Chase Young debut on Sunday after practicing today? "That's probably jumping the gun," Ron Rivera says. Wants to see how Young recovers and handles the rest of the week — and he also didn't rule it out either— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 2, 2022
Injured players close to returning:
Rivera believes some difference makers are close to coming back. It's a huge plus and a confidence booster for them— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 2, 2022
Minnesota Vikings:
Ron Rivera is on the 6-1 Vikings. Said this is a "measuring stick" game.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 2, 2022
Puts the Kirk Cousins return in the "interesting" bucket since there are few players from that era.
RIP Momma Rivera:
Losing a loved one, losing a parent is never easy.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 2, 2022
On Monday, @RiverboatRonHC lost his 82-year-old mother Delores.
I asked Ron how his Mom shaped who he is as a person and a coach.
His touching and emotional response pic.twitter.com/xQCB323FOZ
Ron Rivera got emotional when talking about the loss of his mom. She said how she was his coach when his dad was off in the military. He got into football because of his mom's side of the family.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 2, 2022
Example set by his parents:
Ron Rivera said he's staying calm despite all that's going on - mother's death/possible sale/big game -- because of "the example my mother set. Her husband goes to Vietnam twice and she had to maintain... that's what I've tried to do."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 2, 2022
William Jackson III trade:
Rivera on trading William Jackson: said it just wasn't a fit scheme-wise and admits the team was wrong in the evaluation of how Jackson could impact the defense— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 2, 2022
Cole Holcomb:
Rivera: Cole Holcomb is progressing. We'll see how he does tomorrow.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 2, 2022
Chase Young
LIVE: DE Chase Young meets with the media https://t.co/aA2JWXyX4k— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 2, 2022
Returning to practice:
Chase Young on returning to practice— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 2, 2022
"Felt real good. It felt like I was part of the guys again"
Chase Young said he felt "real good" practicing: "I felt pretty springy."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 2, 2022
Playing Sunday:
Chase on playing Sunday: "It's really day to day, won't get there yet. I wanted to play in the first game!"— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 2, 2022
Chase Young vs Logan Thomas:
Chase Young explains that he and Logan Thomas had a moment at practice today where it might've gotten a little physical, even though the team wasn't in pads. His reaction to that: "I might be able to turn up, for real"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 2, 2022
Assistant DL Coach Ryan Kerrigan:
Young said having Ryan Kerrigan as a coach is like "a dream come true"— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 2, 2022
Distractions:
Chase Young on how he deals with soooo many distractions with this team: pic.twitter.com/dVec9cYgXO— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 2, 2022
Young on the distractions : "We just lean on our teammates in the locker room We don't really pay attention to the outside stuff b/c we have a lot to do to get ready to play."— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 2, 2022
Chase Young vs Charles Leno:
Chase Young said he ran scout team today. "Oh yeah, man, was going against Big Leeeno (Charles Leno)."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 2, 2022
Defensive line:
Young said the defensive line has been "outstanding" lately. He's been rooting for everyone on the front through the first half of the season.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 2, 2022
The D-Line has 16 of the team's 21 sacks
Rehab:
Chase Young was initially shook when, during his rehab, he wasn't even healthy enough to job. He was thinking to himself, "If something happens, I've got to be able to jog!" So he's learned to cherish those kinds of things again— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 2, 2022
Taylor Heinicke
LIVE: QB Taylor Heinicke meets with the media https://t.co/3sARtuVC63— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 2, 2022
Ownership issues:
Taylor Heinicke time ....On the Snyder news. "I think Coach Rivera does a good job of keeping that away from us and focusing on football."— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 2, 2022
Last two drives vs the Colts:
Taylor Heinicke: "The last two drives were huge. When we needed to go score we did it.... Very promising to see from the guys... Grinding... We're resilient."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 2, 2022
Victory Jordans:
The explanation from Heinicke: "The fans voted for the Georgetown blues, but I posted the wrong shoes. That blue was a little too dark. So I went with the 'Storm Blue.'"— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 2, 2022
No new Jordans for Heinicke. Yet. He says they’re on the way.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 2, 2022
Defense:
Taylor Heinicke reviewing the win over the Colts: "I don't think we're giving the defense enough credit"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 2, 2022
3rd down:
Heinicke says it’s “tough on our defense” when we struggle on 3rd downs. He knows Commanders have to stay on field offensively throughout the game— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 2, 2022
Minnesota Vikings:
Taylor Heinicke says it's a bit of a "full circle" moment for him this weekend to play Minnesota - where they both were before. He reminisced on the preseason he spent there where he got to throw to Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen.— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) November 2, 2022
Ron Rivera:
Followed up with Taylor on this just now. He credits Ron Rivera as the guy for creating such a team-wide feeling of camaraderie and love. Taylor says it helps in every facet of their jobs https://t.co/OTnMquAVX7— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 2, 2022
Charles Leno
Outside Distractions:
Charles Leno: “There’s noise for every team.” *pauses* “more so for us.”— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 2, 2022
Chase Young:
Charles Leno on Chase Young: “I don’t know if he’s playing this week, but he looked good to me!”— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) November 2, 2022
Kendall Fuller
Kirk Cousins return to FedEx Field:
Kendall Fuller on Kirk’s return: “I know the crowd, some people will be excited about it, some people won’t like it.”— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 2, 2022
Adds that he appreciated Kirk’s professionalism when they overlapped in Washington. Kendall would go into the QB room to mess with those guys
Practice Updates
Chase Young
HE'S BACK pic.twitter.com/QvzQrdxOgb— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 2, 2022
Chase Young though pic.twitter.com/totvWNUkbS— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 2, 2022
Chase Young is back at practice — and his teammates are excited pic.twitter.com/ES0Z7h8vIc— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 2, 2022
Chase Young going through individual drills pic.twitter.com/7UgJ2Ku2sH— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 2, 2022
Chase Young pushing and swatting. pic.twitter.com/kI2EMoZekU— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 2, 2022
Stay tuned @youngchase907 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Z4b2Y38izQ— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 2, 2022
Jahan Dotson
Jahan Dotson was out here stretching with the team but not in his jersey. He’s headed to the side field with individual drills about to begin— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) November 2, 2022
Ron Rivera
The huddle today at Commanders felt a little longer than normal as Rivera addressed the team just before players broke for positional drills pic.twitter.com/XnQk6zOKlG— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 2, 2022
Carson Wentz:
Carson Wentz is out here holding a football. Not throwing though or anything close to it. Has to miss at least two more games with his injured finger pic.twitter.com/rfBranBnxa— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 2, 2022
