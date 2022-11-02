The Washington Commanders have officially designated Chase Young to return to practice

Chase Young has officially been designated to return to practice today, ending his stay on the Reserve/PUP list. The Washington Commanders now have 21 days to either activate him to the 53-man roster or place him on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Young tore his ACL on November 14, 2021 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His injury required ACL reconstruction which included grafting part of the patellar tendon from his left knee to reconstruct the ACL in his right knee.

Head Coach Ron Rivera spoke with reporters on Monday and said Young would return to practice today. He will be doing positional drills with the defensive line and then move to the side field during team drills. Young still has to clear several steps before he would be activated to play, and

Washington has been very cautious bringing him back after a complicated knee surgery last year. It's not expected he would be cleared for Sunday's home game against the Minnesota Vikings. Washington now has until November 23rd to activate him to play. This would make him available for the Vikings, Eagles, Texans and Falcons games depending on how much time he needs to clear the doctors' goals.