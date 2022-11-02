All aTwitter: 2 November 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

the home debut of our black uniforms



Be there. In black. #MINvsWAS | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/uButSsrAUS — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 1, 2022

Talked to Ron Rivera about trading William Jackson III: “He really is a man corner…Our evaluation was wrong.” Full intvw coming up on ⁦@nbcwashington⁩ pic.twitter.com/ilcCrDb0N3 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 1, 2022

The full trade: Washington is sending CB William Jackson III and a 2025 conditional 7th-round pick to Pittsburgh in exchange for a 2025 conditional 6th-round pick, per sources. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 1, 2022

These are the TruMedia numbers I referenced about WJ3's usage. WSH plays plenty of man.



They'd probably argue they play "match zone" -- match, carry and pass off as opposed to locking on/ chasing. So it's not true man? My point is that few teams play a ton of true man anymore. https://t.co/km3wJCFec8 — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 2, 2022

The William Jackson signing was a massive botch. He is the largest financial commitment this regime has made while running the #Commanders. Ended up benched for waiver-claimed CBs and now traded.



Trading him instead cutting him is a win. But man was that a big swing and miss. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 1, 2022

#Commanders wound up paying over $24M for Jackson for what amounted to 16 total games. Thats pretty rough — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) November 1, 2022

Look up what we paid per game for Fitzpatrick and Alex Smith. This is chump change. — KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) November 1, 2022

Oh, and add Carson Wentz to this list. — KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) November 1, 2022

An underrated pickup this season: DT John Ridgeway. Stout dude. Made plays the other day vs. Ryan Kelly. Still working on the techniques here, but has helped and will help more in the future. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 1, 2022

.@Commanders now have won 3W and credit the defense with playing great ball on all levels but it always starts up front. The front 4 is playing as well as they ever have in last 5 years #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/QC0ij9Crxl — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 2, 2022

Notable PFF grades and where that ranks among their position for the Commanders in the NFL as we reach the halfway point:



- Montez Sweat: 88.6 overall, 6th highest

- Jonathan Allen: 77.0, 9th

- Kamren Curl: 84.5, 1st

- Darrick Forrest: 82.1, 4th — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) November 1, 2022

Would you rather the Commanders stand pat and keep players like Daron Payne with expiring contracts or send them to better teams for draft picks? — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 1, 2022

.@Commanders #Heinicke took command in the final 2 drives; 21 plays 190 yards for 10 points and the game winner. He is a good fit for this team which is steadily improving. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/EkLg15CFXR — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 2, 2022

Carson Wentz averaged 248.2 yards per game with a TD% of 4.3.

He was sacked on 9% of his dropbacks.



Taylor Heinicke is averaging 240.0 yards per game with a TD% of 4.7.

He is sacked on 4.5% of his dropbacks.



Interception percentage?

Wentz: 2.6% of his throws

TH: 3.1%#HTTC pic.twitter.com/hJ62MMCJMZ — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) November 2, 2022

I wonder if this is what Rivera means when he talks about guys freelancing.



3rd & 4. Man-Single High. Looks like Jamin is spying the QB.



Description below.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/9oFPRXwSSh — Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) November 1, 2022

Wildgoose and St. Juste both carry their man out of the bunch set. McCain starts to carry his man running a crossing route but he reads Ehlingers eyes and sits on the slant which is St. Juste's man.



McCain leaves Pittman wide open for Ehlinger to find for an easy conversion. — Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) November 1, 2022

Big fan of some of the run concepts Scott Turner draws up.



Here they motion Samuel into the backfield and run a trap concept. The goal is for Norwell to leave the frontside 3-tech unblocked and Turner to pull and block him. Leno seals off the backside LB, solid gain on 1st down. pic.twitter.com/ehuAWGtG1t — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) November 1, 2022

Another fun one. This time it's an unbalanced line with Lucas at TE on the left and Bates at RT. Then you run a triple option to the boundary with Curtis Samuel.

*chefs kiss* pic.twitter.com/uZU1bsDGbo — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) November 1, 2022

Thought this was a nice run from Brian Robinson. Power scheme with TE kicking out DE and LG pulling to right side to wrap. Robinson looks to follow his blocks initially but spots a lane to cut back and picks up a nice gain pic.twitter.com/av1RItV2ag — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 1, 2022

This run has a chance if Norwell and Bates can hold their second-level blocks.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/28C0iVwZ1r — Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) November 1, 2022

Jay Glazer on what his sources are saying about the Dan Snyder problem in Washington. #HTTC #SellTheTeam pic.twitter.com/dWO95sNT3V — DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) November 1, 2022

A likely major loss: Sources say #Bengals CB Chidobe Awuzie is feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury in last night’s game and he’ll have an MRI today to confirm. The belief going in is a torn ACL. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2022

This morning we relieved Marcus Brady of his duties as Offensive Coordinator. I wish this good man all the best. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 1, 2022

The @HoustonTexans will debut their Battle Red helmets this Thursday night against the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/QOV20aeZ7G — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 31, 2022

NFL meeting week 8 pic.twitter.com/hlWMXMuCyx — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) November 1, 2022

The simulation is broken pic.twitter.com/qQmuXGjYOQ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 31, 2022

