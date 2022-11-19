Washington Injury Updates: J.D. McKissic’s season is over due to another neck injury

The Washington Commanders have reportedly placed RB J.D. McKissic on injured reserve, and his season is over according to Ian Rapoport. McKissic has missed the last two games due to a neck injury that caused him to go to a specialist. He was ruled out for this week yesterday, but now he will miss the rest of the season as he recovers.

McKissic’s season ended last year in a similar way after he suffered a bad concussion and neck injury in Week 11. He was a free agent this year, and had agreed to a deal to join the Buffalo Bills. That was until Washington came back to him and matched Buffalo’s offer. McKissic was questioned about the reversal and said Washington had given him a chance to play, and if they wanted him back, he wanted to be back. Washington now has to make a decision on McKissic, and it would be surprising if they brought him back again.

Washington now has an open spot on their 53-man roster. They can sign a player from the practice to replace McKissic(Alex Armah, Jaret Patterson), sign a different position from the PS, sign an outside FA, activate Chase Young, or simply leave it open until next week. If they choose to activate Chase Young it would need to happen before 4 pm today if they want to play him against the Texans tomorrow. All signs this week have pointed to Young not playing this week, even if he is activated.