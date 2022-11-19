Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Commanders’ Ron Rivera mum on plans for Carson Wentz, Chase Young

The revved-up Washington Commanders remain neutral regarding their quarterback plan and Chase Young’s return.

3 keys to Washington securing a win in Houston

While having a losing record, the coaching staff has found ways to keep games close by understanding their opponent. In Washington’s case, its offensive Identity was on full display on Monday. There is no question about who Washington wants to be offensively, but what will Houston’s response be?

Commanders sued by DC for cheating fans out of ticket money

Racine in a statement said the club’s ticket policy in question “is yet another example of egregious mismanagement and illegal conduct by Commanders executives who seem determined to lie, cheat and steal from District residents in as many ways as possible.”

Terry McLaurin, who used to dislike slants, now routinely wins on them

“Being in the NFL, some changes at quarterback here and there, I’ve had to get a lot better in the short-area route running,” McLaurin said when asked about his growth on slants. “Now I feel like it’s a very strong part of my game.”

Young’s status TBD vs. Texans, will be on pitch count if active

Per Rivera, Young will not take on a full workload even if he is able to play in Houston.

“It’ll be a pitch count,” Rivera said. “It will be something we have to monitor closely.”

Commanders’ plan for Brian Robinson is starting to pay dividends

“The yards per carry wasn’t great,” offensive coordinator Scott Turner said Thursday, “but as far as the run game, it was effective (because) we had a lot of ’em, and we were able to stay on the field.”

Ron Rivera disciplines Commanders players over drinking - The Washington Post

Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all NFL teams Friday reminding them of the policy that prohibits alcohol at team facilities and while traveling to games.

Commanders fined $250K, must refund ticket deposits in settlement with Md. AG - The Washington Post

The office of Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) announced the settlement Friday.

As Commanders sale speculation continues, all eyes are on Jeff Bezos - The Washington Post

As others seek to strengthen bids, all eyes are on the Amazon founder.

DC Attorney General Karl A. Racine Talks w/Outside the Lines About Daniel Snyder/Commanders Lawsuit