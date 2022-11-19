College Football Week 12 open thread

Week 12 of college football is here and we’ve got some great games on the schedule for today. Hogs Haven looked at some college prospects from Week 11 that could help the Washington Commanders out in the future, and we will be watching closely this week to see who stands out, and who has a future in the NFL.

#1 Georgia Bulldogs (10-0) @ Kentucky Wildcats (6-4), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Georgia -21 1/2, O/U 47 1/2

#2 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0) @ Maryland Terrapins (6-4), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Ohio State -27, O/U 63

Illinois Fighting Illini (7-3) @ #3 Michigan Wolverines (10-0), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: Michigan -17, O/U 41 1/2

#4 TCU Horned Frogs (10-0) @ Baylor Bears (6-4), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: TCU -2 1/2, O/U 57 1/2

#5 Tennessee Volunteers (9-1) @ South Carolina Gamecocks (6-4), 7 pm

DraftKings odds: Tennessee -23, O/U 66 1/2

UAB Blazers (5-5) @ #6 LSU Tigers (8-2), 9 pm

DraftKings odds: LSU -15 1/2, O/U 50 1/2

#7 USC Trojans (9-1) @ #16 UCLA Bruins (8-2), 8 pm

DraftKings odds: USC -2, O/U 76 1/2

Austin Peay Governors (7-3) @ #8 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: Alabama -42

Miami Hurricanes (5-5) @ #9 Clemson Tigers (9-1), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Clemson -19, O/U 47 1/2

#10 Utah Utes (8-2) @ #12 Oregon Ducks (8-2), 10:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Utah -2 1/2, O/U 60 1/2

#11 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2) @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-6), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Penn State -18 1/2, O/U 44 1/2

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-6) @ #13 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-1), 5:30 pm

DraftKings odds: North Carolina -21, O/U 63

#14 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2) @ Arkansas Razorbacks (5-5), 7:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Ole Miss -1 1/2, O/U 67 1/2

Colorado Buffaloes (1-9) @ #15 Washington Huskies (8-2), 9 pm

DraftKings odds: Washington -30 1/2, O/U 61 1/2

Navy Midshipmen (3-7) @ #17 UCF Knights (8-2), 11 am

DraftKings odds: UCF -15 1/2, O/U 53

Boston College Eagles (3-7) @ #18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3), 2:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Notre Dame -20 1/2, O/U 42 1/2

#19 Kansas State Wildcats (7-3) @ West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6), 2 pm

DraftKings odds: Kansas State -8, O/U 54 1/2

Louisiana-Lafayette Rajun Cajuns (5-5) @ #20 Florida State Seminoles (7-3), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: Florida State -25, O/U 53

#22 Cincinnati Bearcats (8-2) @ Temple Owls (3-7), 4 pm

DraftKings odds: Cincinnati -17, O/U 49 1/2

#24 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3) @ Oklahoma Sooners (5-5), 7:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Oklahoma State -7, O/U 67

#25 Oregon State Beavers (7-3) @ Arizona State Sun Devils (3-7), 2:15 pm

DraftKings odds: Oregon State -7, O/U 53 1/2

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL Draftniks twitter feed: