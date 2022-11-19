All aTwitter: 19 November 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
On Sunday, the #Commanders will wear three helmet decals — 1, 15, and 41 — to honor Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler, the three UVA football players who lost their lives in the recent tragic shooting pic.twitter.com/ojllCZ1d94— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2022
Game status:— John Keim (@john_keim) November 18, 2022
Out: LB Cole Holcomb (foot), RB J.D. McKissic (neck), TE Armani Rogers (knee/ankle)
Questionable: LB David Mayo (hamstring), Jonathan Williams (knee), CB Christian Holmes (hamstring)
Washington tried out four players today, per the wire:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 19, 2022
DB Scott Nelson, Wisconsin
RB Aaron Shampklin, Harvard
DB David Vereen, Newberry
RB Antonio Williams, North Carolina
Put some respect on their names @KCurl_2 | @_Dfoe5 pic.twitter.com/OFafG8zBmo— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 18, 2022
Bobby McCain will be Washington's nickel CB moving forward, Ron Rivera said. He wants the three best run-fitting safeties -- McCain, Kam Curl and Darrick Forrest -- on the field at the same time.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 18, 2022
Jamin Davis wore the green dot on Monday night, which is a "huge" development for him, Ron Rivera shares. Since he's now in a position where he isn't coming off the field, he's trusted with making the calls on defense and Ron is encouraged by what he's seeing from him— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 18, 2022
Ron Rivera said a big reason for Jamin Davis's improvement this year is the coaches learning how to push him. As Rivera explained: "Jack really jumped his ass." (You remember the storyline after Week 1 ...)— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 18, 2022
Still can't believe how mad people were last week, to the point they cussed out Ridgeway & wanted him cut.. lol.. he's still making plays though. pic.twitter.com/x4nKg8J84C— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) November 18, 2022
In the last five games, Washington's defense ranks third in points allowed and sixth in total yards.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 18, 2022
Despite early optimism, it might be too early for #Commanders pass-rusher Chase Young to play this Sunday vs. the #Texans, source said. His 21-day window closes on Nov. 23 and the #Falcons game on the 27th sounds like a better target. He's doing well, just may not be ready yet.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2022
Chase Young today. They really want to see him push off that knee with confidence. Won’t play until they see it. Another week would help. The likely outcome too. DL in good shape. pic.twitter.com/05HO34wb5u— John Keim (@john_keim) November 18, 2022
Taylor loves Terry and Terry loves Taylor, pt. 3. pic.twitter.com/AhMINWI4af— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 18, 2022
There are a few reasons for this tweet - but a FAR #1 is that I want a rookie QB under at LEAST 5yrs of control and I want this staff to have NO PART in selecting him— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 18, 2022
Also want more money in 2023 to fix the mess of an o-line this staff created!
…So don’t read too much into it https://t.co/dn42TFWOyZ
WAS QBs on early downs— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 18, 2022
Wentz
#31 success %
#35 first down %
#25 time to throw
#36 in % of comp for 10+ yds
Heinicke
#20 success %
#11 first down %
#6 time to throw
#12 in % of comp for 10+ yds
Wentz pressured less often but took sacks at 2x the rate
Heinicke >>
cc @JunksRadio
The #Commanders disciplined multiple players after social media videos showed them drinking on the flight back from Monday night’s win in Philadelphia, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 18, 2022
Ron Rivera reached out to the league Tuesday morning and addressed it in a team meeting. No NFL discipline coming.
An NFL spokesman said of the #Commanders: “The league reviewed the matter this week and we’re satisfied with the discipline administered by the club.”— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 18, 2022
The NFL is still reviewing the #Titans situation from last night. Mike Vrabel said the club is cooperating with the league.
Notable in the #Commanders case: the club didn’t provide the alcohol to players.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 19, 2022
Roger Goodell sent a memo to clubs today threatening “significant discipline” for violating the longstanding league policy prohibiting alcohol in team facilities and on team planes and buses. https://t.co/dsRvb9L8yN
The NFL has a policy against alcohol on team planes or buses. The league has started an investigation regarding whether that rule was broken in Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing's case. https://t.co/HGg7xhBtpk— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 18, 2022
This is a simple rebuttal to Travis Kelce.— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) November 18, 2022
In Week 9 Washington ruined their chances of coming back vs the Vikings with a dumb penalty on a FG attempt.
The Vikings cheered, the long snapper fist bumped.
How come it’s an issue when we do it? #HTTC https://t.co/LLCxXkmWlI
At its root this has nothing to do with Taylor’s celebration, Travis’s brother is on that team. He’s pissed that they lost, not that Taylor was celebrating. Don’t insult our intelligence.— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) November 18, 2022
Maryland AG Brian Frosh announced today a settlement with the Commanders for failing to return security deposits to ticket-holders. The team has to refund all deposits that have not yet been returned to consumers within 30 days, and they must pay a $250,000 civil penalty.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 18, 2022
.@JalenHurts ➡️ Pro Bowl ➡️ MVP?— NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) November 18, 2022
:https://t.co/oyJMtrPiDq pic.twitter.com/pYgoftPX7G
Our NFL writing staff joined forces to rank the league's best WR's pic.twitter.com/JwmhwFRKr5— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 18, 2022
SO MUCH SNOW. #GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/ThwcANSfaT— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 18, 2022
#Jets and #Giants' MetLife Stadium will replace its current turf with artificial grass in 2023, per @JordanRaanan. pic.twitter.com/HsxWFWrNed— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 18, 2022
It’s password awareness Friday. Send us your password and we will tell you if it’s strong.— World of Engineering (@engineers_feed) November 18, 2022
Bro, I swear I wasn’t screening your call. @jamindavis25 https://t.co/U4lGhi8AHp— Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) November 19, 2022
If you ever met your hero you’d hope they’d be as cool as this!— James Leighton (@JamesL1927) November 13, 2022
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN tells GRAHAM NORTON about the time he made a fans’ dreams come true. pic.twitter.com/5S1oBP90q9
