Ron Rivera Presser: Bobby McCain is the slot corner and Darrick Forrest will get more playing time

Jamin Davis:
Jack's choice to "jump his ass" following Week 1 (Ron's words) has helped spark Jamin Davis' development. Ron believes that since Davis has two military parents, he's a guy that can be challenged https://t.co/EpSE32IRpR— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 18, 2022
Chase Young:
Rivera on Chase Young: "We'll sit down tomorrow and talk about it. So if we activate him tomorrow, then a decision will come on game day."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 18, 2022
Rivera said they will activate him before the end of his 21-day window next week. Just a matter of if it's this week or next.
They have until 4 p.m. Sat to activate him and have him available.
They have until Nov. 23 to activate him at all.
Defensive line:
The current Commanders' D-line is playing "coordinated" football and Ron Rivera will be sure to monitor if that continues when Chase Young gets back. Washington obviously wants him in the lineup, but the current group is demonstrating awesome chemistry in their rushes— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 18, 2022
Bobby McCain:
Ron Rivera likes what Bobby McCain provides in the slot. Rivera compliments McCain's play recognition and ability to step up against opposing rushing attacks. Though McCain is smaller, Ron thinks he reads runs nearly as well as a linebacker can— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 18, 2022
Bobby McCain is the Commanders' slot corner going forward, Ron Rivera said. This is a byproduct of Darrick Forrest really playing well. They want him on the field as much as possible.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 18, 2022
Bobby McCain will be Washington's nickel CB moving forward, Ron Rivera said. He wants the three best run-fitting safeties -- McCain, Kam Curl and Darrick Forrest -- on the field at the same time.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 18, 2022
Practice Updates
Injured players
At least Holcomb's presence the past two days suggests some progress. We'll see about Week 12.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 18, 2022
McKissic is concerning. We don't have much information but he's dealing with a neck injury two seasons in a row. https://t.co/vqozFz8jSg
Didn’t see TE Armani Rogers on the practice field. TE Cole Turner was getting some red zone reps.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 18, 2022
Chase Young
Chase Young today. They really want to see him push off that knee with confidence. Won’t play until they see it. Another week would help. The likely outcome too. DL in good shape. pic.twitter.com/05HO34wb5u— John Keim (@john_keim) November 18, 2022
