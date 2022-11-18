Washington Commanders vs Houston Texans Friday Injury Report

The Washington Commanders practiced today, and Ron Rivera gave some updates afterwards. The team is preparing to travel to Houston tomorrow to face the Texans. No decision has been made on activating Chase Young this week, and Rivera said even if he is activated by the 4pm deadline tomorrow to play, it wouldn’t be a lock that he would play. The team has until Wednesday, and Rivera has said he will be activated by then.

Three players were ruled out today, and questions are starting to form about why a few long-time injured players weren’t placed on IR to give the team more roster flexibility. Cole Holcomb will miss his fourth-straight game, but was participating in practice which was a good sign for his recovery from a foot sprain. J.D. McKissic misses his third-straight game, and there have been no updates about his neck injury. Rookie TE Armani Rogers showed up on the injury report yesterday and has now been ruled out.

OUT

LB Cole Holcomb - Holcomb practiced for the first time in almost 4 weeks, and he has missed the last three games with a foot sprain.

RB J.D. McKissic - We’re in concern for J.D.’s health territory after McKissic has missed two games and is dealing with a neck injury that ended his season last year.

TE Armani Rogers - Washington’s healthiest TE now joins the list and will miss Sunday’s game. Fellow rookie Cole Turner should take his spot on gameday.

Questionable

LB David Mayo - Mayo missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury, but could come back to replace Jon Bostic as the #2 LB behind Jamin Davis

RB Jonathan Williams - He was added to the injury report last week after tweaking his knee in practice. He was a full participant in practice this week, but was limited today

CB Christian Holmes - The rookie CB shows up on the injury report with a hamstring injury.

No injury status

RB Antonio Gibson - Gibson looked like he hurt his ankle last week, but is good to go for the Texans.

WR Curtis Samuel - A shin injury won’t keep Samuel from playing.

C Tyler Larsen - Washington’s starting center listed with a back injury the last two weeks, but has played every snap.

TE Logan Thomas - Logan Thomas is more consistent on this list than he is on the field at this point.

Not Listed

RT Sam Cosmi - He had thumb surgery over a month ago. He was active for the last three games, and was worked into the game by rotating with Cornelius Lucas. Expect him to take over the starting role at RT sooner than later.

DE Chase Young - It’s not looking likely that Chase Young plays this week, but Washington will have him return before next Wednesday’s deadline. It’s just a waiting game for when he’s ready to actually play.

QB Carson Wentz - Wentz will miss his 5th straight game with a broken finger that is getting closer to being fully healed.