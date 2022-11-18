All aTwitter: 18 November 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Today’s Injury report: pic.twitter.com/gNUcviAE3j— John Keim (@john_keim) November 17, 2022
Kendall Fuller didn't have a great start to the season, but he's been fantastic the past few weeks. Here's a cut up of some really nice plays from the past few games from a variety of different assignments pic.twitter.com/qQ59wMYnnL— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 17, 2022
Chase Young. pic.twitter.com/urQ5KQSqaU— John Keim (@john_keim) November 17, 2022
Cole Holcomb here today. Working with trainers. First time we’ve seen him out here since he hurt his foot. pic.twitter.com/osLPzemz4o— John Keim (@john_keim) November 17, 2022
Closing the book on Week 10 pic.twitter.com/LYwQMtesNA— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 18, 2022
Wrapping up some Week 10 business. This guy took care of business in Philly. pic.twitter.com/bZbFKA7G5j— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 17, 2022
Terry McLaurin on his locker-room speech after the Eagles game ... pic.twitter.com/eV5DSKpVep— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 18, 2022
This is Terry McLaurin.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 17, 2022
The Washington Commanders are so fortunate to have him on the team.
Just watch and listen...he's one of the best on and off the field. pic.twitter.com/9Okl9WLFGS
The Commanders are raising season-ticket prices for the first time in almost a decade. Scoop here: https://t.co/ih82dLW7DL— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 17, 2022
By the way, after being previously told capacity was between 62,000-63,000, we finally have an updated figure: 62,429— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 17, 2022
D.C. AG Karl A. Racine has filed a second lawsuit against the Commanders, accusing them of "cheating District ticket holders out of hundreds of thousands of dollars"— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 17, 2022
From a Commanders spokesperson: pic.twitter.com/EGk4Kcntc0— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 17, 2022
Whoa...according to this - Dan/@Commanders and the @NFL/@nflcommish threatened the D.C. Attorney General??— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 17, 2022
C'mon now. That's ridiculous, assuming that's true. https://t.co/SWytPasjtR
A lot of interesting nuggets in this WaPo story but info about the NFL loan to Snyder stood out to me: "That loan must be repaid by 2028 for Snyder to remain in the league." Interesting timeline that corresponds to stadiumhttps://t.co/tDQLdQ1XLm— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 17, 2022
November 17, 2022
Another interesting piece - Leonsis could help the process if Bezos buys. Leonsis obviously has deep knowledge of running pro sports in this city. (full disclosure one of my jobs I work for Leonsis) pic.twitter.com/oyXB7Wul3L— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 17, 2022
The Commanders exposed the Eagles. https://t.co/SE7STxAwtU— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 17, 2022
I wonder what happened that made them want to shore up their interior run D.??? https://t.co/Mgc76FeBeR— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) November 17, 2022
Aaron Rodgers heard boos from the home crowd on Thursday night, after a couple of bad throws in the fourth quarter. How did it feel? "Interesting," he said after a long pause. https://t.co/6ADcscnKAR— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 18, 2022
#Packers WR Christian Watson now leads all rookies WRs in touchdowns. He had 0 six days ago.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 18, 2022
Nathaniel Hackett, on the identity of the Broncos’ offense: “It’s not a good one …” pic.twitter.com/ETexxiJhb4— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) November 16, 2022
NFL officially is moving the Browns-Bills game out of Buffalo and to Ford Field in Detroit, where it will be played Sunday at 1 pm.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2022
Bills will play two straight games in Detroit: against the Browns, then on Thanksgiving vs. the Lions.
Part of the NFL’s press release on Germany:— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2022
The NFL will play at least four games in Germany up to 2025. In addition to Sunday's first game in Germany there is a commitment to an annual game over the next three years — with Munich and Frankfurt each set to host twice. pic.twitter.com/OWIJOzJU84
Robert Clary, Corporal LeBeau on “Hogan’s Heroes” has died, he was 96. The French actor spent 31 months in a NAZI concentration camp. He was the only one of his captured family to make it out alive. Clary was the last surviving member from the original cast of #HogansHeroes #RIP pic.twitter.com/OZbzkSXLHn— Wilson (@WilsonsWorld) November 17, 2022
THE ANIMALS perform HOUSE OF THE RISING SUN…— James Leighton (@JamesL1927) November 12, 2022
…on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1964. pic.twitter.com/b7ljlvKgTp
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...