Jack Del Rio Presser: We’ll put Chase Young out there when he’s ready to be productive and protect himself.

Jack Del Rio
LIVE: DC Jack Del Rio meets with the media
Kam Curl:
Jack Del Rio is addressing the media. Said Kam Curl has always been an intelligent player, but the safety has continued to improve and been an important piece to the defense because of the different positions he can play
Kendall Fuller:
Kendall Fuller made some great plays at key moments against the Eagles, Del Rio said
Players are dialed in:
Practice over..— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 17, 2022
Jack Del Rio:"Guys have done a great job in dialing into the work each week and competing." #Commanders
Montez Sweat:
Montez Sweat is "playing as good as anybody on the edge against the run," according to Jack Del Rio. JDR loves Sweat's effort and energy as a whole, and those qualities definitely translate to stopping opponents on the ground
I asked Jack Del Rio about Montez Sweat's growth this year. JDR believes he's among the best edge run defenders in the NFL and continues to generate a lot of pressure. Once the sacks come, Del Rio feels everyone in the league will be talking about No. 90
Chase Young:
When will Chase Young be back? Jack Del Rio - "When he's ready."
Jack Del Rio - "When he's ready."
Questions by @john_keim, video by @KgriggsPhoto pic.twitter.com/3xPIh5VWvT
Del Rio says Chase Young is "working at it We'll put him out there when he's ready to be productive and protect himself."
Texans RB Dameon Pierce:
Dameon Pierce is "as hard a runner as there is in the game," according to Del Rio.
Disrespect:
Commanders DC Jack Del Rio on the mindset when facing the struggling 1-7-1 Houston Texans after beating the 8-0 Eagles
Jack Del Rio on going from facing the 8-0 Eagles to the 1-7-1 Texans: "Those that are disrespected are always scary. ... We know what it feels like what it is to be disrespected because we were last week."
Scott Turner
LIVE: OC Scott Turner meets with the media
Setting the tone against the Eagles:
Scott Turner talked to his offense about being physical and setting the tone against the Eagles, and Brian Robinson led the charge on that
Early fumble:
Scott Turner jokes about the offense in Philly - "we had the sack fumble early, we got that out of the way"
Taylor Heinicke:
Turner says that Heinicke "has a short memory" and he's able to move on after bad plays. "He's gotta walk that line and I don't want him to lose that"
Scott Turner wants to keep coaching up Taylor Heinicke, of course, and try to iron out his flaws. But, as Turner put it: "He's gonna walk that line. I don't want him to lose that stinger... I want him to play confident and loose"
Brian Robinson:
OC Scott Turner on RB Brian Robinson: "His vision keeps getting better and better and you'll see some bigger runs out of that."
Terry McLaurin
Terry McLaurin addressing the media in the locker room
We don’t have to be everybody’s punching bags:
Terry McLaurin on the goal of his Monday postgame speech:— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 17, 2022
"I just wanted to remind these guys that we don't have to be everybody's punching bags"
Wants to continue to strive for a culture where "you expect to win every game. You expect to come out here and dominate"
Practice Updates
Bubble wrap:
Players were outside to begin their day but are coming inside to resume practice. On his way in, a very cold Taylor Heinicke dropped to his knees and put his arms out to show how grateful he was for the move. I agree
Cole Holcomb sighting:
Cole Holcomb is here as stretching starts. A sprained foot has kept him out since the Indy game
Cole Holcomb here today. Working with trainers. First time we've seen him out here since he hurt his foot.
Competition:
New pre-practice game pic.twitter.com/hKyNo0lrSe— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 17, 2022
IR Wentz:
Carson Wentz was at @Commanders practice today, just as an observer.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 17, 2022
You can still see the wrap around his surgically repaired right ring finger.
Taylor Heinicke will be the starting quarterback on Sunday against Houston.
Video from @KgriggsPhoto pic.twitter.com/edFwSdaKAe
Carson Wentz having a chat with the rest of Washington's QBs
Chase Young:
Chase Young. pic.twitter.com/urQ5KQSqaU— John Keim (@john_keim) November 17, 2022
Chase Young going through some drills at practice.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 17, 2022
We don't know if he will play on Sunday against Houston.
If he does play, Rivera said, "he will be on a pitch count."
Video from @KgriggsPhoto pic.twitter.com/IkrcmUzagP
Chase Young on the edge — a welcome sight (unless you're a QB).
Jahan Dotson:
Jahan Dotson pic.twitter.com/AIPH9b9BuQ— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 17, 2022
