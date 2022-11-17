Washington Commanders vs Houston Texans Thursday Injury Report

The Washington Commanders had a full practice today after holding a late afternoon walkthrough yesterday as they adjust their schedule to a short week. Washington went into Philadelphia on Monday night and dominated the 8-0 Eagles to give them their first loss of the season. Washington returned to practice in the bubble due to high winds. The team had an estimated injury report yesterday due to he walkthrough, but nothing changed after a full practice.

DNP

LB Cole Holcomb - Holcomb was at practice for the first time in almost 4 weeks, and he has missed the last three games with a foot sprain. His return to practice today is a big step in his return to the field.

RB J.D. McKissic - We’re in concern for J.D.’s health territory after McKissic has misssed two games and is dealing with a neck injury that ended his season last year.

Limited

WR Curtis Samuel - Samuel showed up on the report yesterday with a shin injury. No injury updates have been given.

LB David Mayo - Mayo missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury.

C Tyler Larsen - Washington’s starting center listed with a back injury the last two weeks, but has played every snap.

TE Armani Rogers - Washington’s healthiest TE showed up on yesterday’s report with a knee injury. He was spotted on a stationary bike last week.

TE Logan Thomas - It's not a lower body injury! Thomas is now listed with a rib injury...

Full

RB Antonio Gibson - Gibson went down in the 2nd quarter and clutched his ankle, but he’s we’re not worrying about his knee injury right now.

RB Jonathan Williams - He was added to the injury report last week after tweaking his knee in practice. He was inactive vs the Eagles.

Not Listed

WR Jahan Dotson - The Commanders 1st round rookie had missed five weeks with a hamstring injury. He returned to the field on Monday night and didn’t have a big impact. He is getting loose in practice and is ready to return to a prominent role in the offense.

RT Sam Cosmi - He had thumb surgery over a month ago. He was active for the last three games, and was worked into the game by rotating with Cornelius Lucas. Expect him to take over the starting role at RT sooner than later.

DE Chase Young - Young will reportedly be activated be activated this week, but Jack Del Rio said that’ll put him out there “when he’s ready to be productive and protect himself”

QB Carson Wentz - Wentz is at practice, throwing the football but not cleared to practice