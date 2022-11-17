NFL Week 11 ‘Thursday Night Football’: Tennessee Titans vs Green Bay Packers picks

Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with a matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers. Ryan Tannehill is back, and Aaron Rodgers wants you to know that he never left. The Titans are leading a weak AFC South, while the Packers are one game ahead of the Detroit Lions, and trailing the Kirk Cousins-led Vikings, who are 8-1...
Injury Report
Titans:
Week 11 Injury Report presented by @FBHealthPlans #TENvsGB pic.twitter.com/j0CI1mPEdE— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 16, 2022
Packers:
Final Packers injury report for #TENvsGB: pic.twitter.com/p7tL1EUkuC— Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) November 16, 2022
Matchup: Tennessee Titans (6-3) vs Green Bay Packers (4-6)
Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 17th | 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, WI
“TELEVISION”: Amazon Prime
Al Michaels (play-by-play)
Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)
Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)
RADIO: Sirius XM NFL
Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 811) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 830) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)
Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Packers -3 1/2, O/U 41
Prediction: Titans 23 - Packers 20
