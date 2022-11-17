NFL Week 11 ‘Thursday Night Football’: Tennessee Titans vs Green Bay Packers picks

Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with a matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers. Ryan Tannehill is back, and Aaron Rodgers wants you to know that he never left. The Titans are leading a weak AFC South, while the Packers are one game ahead of the Detroit Lions, and trailing the Kirk Cousins-led Vikings, who are 8-1...

Matchup: Tennessee Titans (6-3) vs Green Bay Packers (4-6)

Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 17th | 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, WI

“TELEVISION”: Amazon Prime

Al Michaels (play-by-play)

Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)

Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

RADIO: Sirius XM NFL

Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 811) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 830) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Packers -3 1/2, O/U 41

Prediction: Titans 23 - Packers 20

SB Nation Blogs: Music City Miracles | Acme Packing Company

